Nigeria: Ccsi-Led Forum Seeks Transparency, Accountability in Lagos Health Sector

Partners at a one-day policy dialogue held in Lagos have called for stronger collaboration among civil society organisations through a unified coalition platform coordinated by the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), towards ensuring that advocacy for gender, PHC, and family planning speaks with a common voice.

At the forum organised by the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), in collaboration with the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism CSO Coalition and partners, there was a resolution to push for a comprehensive review of existing state health policies to better integrate gender and inclusion principles and to ensure that such policies align with realities at the community level.

The CCSI-led meeting, themed "Setting Policy Agenda for Gender, Social Inclusion, PHC Improvement, Family Planning (FP), and RMNCAH+N in Lagos State", called for more transparent budgeting, with clear lines for RMNCAH+N and family planning, timely fund releases, and stronger mechanisms for tracking expenditure and outcomes.

In the view of the Lagos State Advocacy Coordinator, CCSI, Mr Abiodun Ajayi, the forum was specifically designed to provide a platform for government, CSOs, and partners to jointly review progress, identify challenges, and chart action points that will strengthen policy implementation and accountability in the health sector.

Participants reaffirmed the importance of improving PHC infrastructure and the health workforce. They urged the government to invest in staffing, training, and essential commodities, noting that PHCs are the first point of contact for women, children, and adolescents.

The role of community and faith-based leaders was also emphasised, particularly in driving social and behavioural change around gender norms and family planning. The forum concluded that sustainable health progress will depend on engaging these community actors to promote acceptance, trust, and accountability.

The meeting was a response to the urgent need to review and realign Lagos State's health policies on the challenges around gender equity, social inclusion, and primary health care. The challenges of inconsistent implementation, gaps in funding, coordination, and accountability and underscored the need for better data and evidence use were highlighted.

Further, recommendations were highlighted for creation of scorecards and dashboards to monitor service delivery indicators such as family planning uptake, adolescent health access, and PHC functionality. The aim is to provide a basis for evidence-based decision-making and to allow stakeholders track the impact of policy reforms.

The dialogue around gender, inclusion, and health-system improvement was primarily to enable the partners to shift from fragmented interventions toward a more coordinated and accountable framework.

The meeting positioned for a shared policy direction that addresses health equity, inclusion, and access to quality care across communities.

Participants observed that Lagos has well-intentioned policies on family planning, reproductive and maternal health, and primary care, but implementation remains inconsistent, with gaps in funding, coordination, and accountability.

Stakeholders highlighted that many primary health centres (PHCs) in the state remain under-resourced, lacking adequate staff, essential drugs, and equipment, even as they called for pooling of resources to sustain gains. The absence of a robust accountability and budget-tracking system was also identified as a key reason why policies often fail to translate into real improvements in people's lives.

The dialogue marks a defining step toward a more inclusive and accountable health system in Lagos State. By uniting government, civil society, and community actors under a shared vision for gender-responsive, equitable, and accessible care, the forum set the tone for a new era of collaboration and reform.