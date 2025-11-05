Nigeria: Nestle's Regenerative Farming Project Tackles Food Security, Climate Challenges

As Nigeria grapples with food insecurity, declining soil fertility, and the mounting impact of climate change, a new wave of sustainable agriculture practices is emerging through public-private collaboration. One example is MAGGI's Regenerative Agriculture (RegenAg) initiative, which is supporting thousands of local soybean farmers to adopt climate-smart practices and improve productivity.

The programme, launched in 2023 by MAGGI--Nigeria's leading seasoning brand from Nestlé--was designed to test how regenerative farming could boost yields while restoring soil health. The pilot, implemented in partnership with TechnoServe and IDH, and with technical guidance from Ghana's Centre for No-Till Agriculture, supported 1,030 farmers with training, improved inputs, and equipment.

Over ¦ 100 million was invested in the pilot, which introduced low-cost, sustainable techniques such as cover cropping, minimal tillage, crop rotation, and hedgerows. These methods help retain soil nutrients, prevent erosion, and increase long-term productivity.

The Category Manager for Culinary at Nestlé Nigeria, Funmi Osineye said: "Soybean is a key ingredient in MAGGI, and supporting local farmers to grow it sustainably is central to our mission. This initiative is more than a sourcing strategy; it is an investment in resilient food systems. By equipping farmers, especially women and youth, with regenerative agriculture skills, we are improving productivity today while protecting the land for future generations."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At a ceremony marking the completion of the pilot, over 150 stakeholders from agriculture, development, and industry gathered to celebrate participating farmers. Five farmers were recognized for outstanding adoption of regenerative practices, including Engineer Lawan Abdul, who said his yields have doubled since joining the program.

"Since I started adopting these strategies, as we were taught in this project, my yields have increased by 100 per cent. This was very encouraging, and I would like to thank MAGGI for bringing this to us," Abdul said.

Following the success of the pilot, the project has now expanded into a broader multi-partner initiative supported by AGRA (Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) and Nestlé. The scale-up aims to reach 25,000 smallholder farmers nationwide, with a goal of producing at least 80,000 metric tonnes of soybean and other grains annually--most of it cultivated through regenerative practices.

Also, the Head of Agriculture Services, Nestlé Central and West Africa Region, Alidu Amadu said: "This project shows what is possible when businesses, development partners, and farmers work together. "Regenerative agriculture not only restores soil health but also builds long-term productivity and resilience for local communities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria's broader goals of strengthening food security and promoting sustainable farming. It also contributes to Nestlé's global target to source 20 percent of its key ingredients through regenerative methods by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030.

Agriculture experts say such programs could play a critical role in transforming Nigeria's food system, helping smallholder farmers adapt to changing climate conditions while improving livelihoods and reducing dependence on imports.