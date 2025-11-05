Liberia: Joint Committee Begs for More Time to Review 'Controversial' Oil Contracts

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — The Joint Committee on Hydrocarbon, Investment and Concession, Judiciary, and Contracts and Monopolies of the House of Representatives has requested additional time from plenary to complete its review of eight newly signed oil contracts between the Government of Liberia (GoL) and two international petroleum companies.

In a communication read during the 7th Day Sitting of the 3rd Quarter of the Second Session of the House on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the Committee said it needed more time to conduct comprehensive consultations and follow proper legislative procedures before making any recommendation on the agreements.

The communication, addressed to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, explained that the Committee was not in a position to recommend either ratification or rejection of the contracts within the two-week timeframe previously mandated by the House.

The request follows a communication from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, referenced JNB/MOS/RL/3045/2025 and dated October 16, 2025, seeking legislative ratification of eight Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) -- four signed with TotalEnergies EP Liberia LLC and four with Oranto Petroleum Liberia Limited.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President's request was subsequently referred to the Joint Committee, which was instructed to review the agreements and report back to plenary within two weeks. However, the Committee informed plenary that it could not meet the deadline, citing several procedural and consultative requirements.

According to the Committee, it has received numerous communications from civil society organizations (CSOs) and some members of the 55th Legislature, raising concerns that warrant further scrutiny to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Committee also referenced Rules 52.4 and 52.5 of the House's standing rules, which require public hearings and official notifications as part of the review process -- procedures that have not yet been carried out.

"These hearings must consider the legislative, scientific, and moral aspects of the agreements," the Committee stated, noting that it intends to proceed "cautiously" with a well-designed roadmap approved by House leadership.

"We will be presenting to the Leadership a designed roadmap created by the Joint Committee on PSC hearings to fulfill Rules 52.4 and 52.5 for approval," the Committee said, adding that pre- and during-hearing processes will include town hall meetings with citizens, particularly in counties near the oil blocks covered by the eight PSCs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Committee's cautious stance follows public outcry from lawmakers and watchdogs over the deals. Recently, two influential members of the House -- former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Representative Musa Hassan Bility -- described the agreements, particularly the one involving Atlas Oranto Petroleum, as "corrupt and dangerous."

In a strongly worded communication to the chairs of the committees on Hydrocarbon (Rep. Sam P. Jallah), Investment and Concessions (Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh), and Judiciary (Rep. Johnson Williams), the two lawmakers urged their colleagues to return the deal to the Executive Branch, citing a "troubling history of corruption, lack of transparency, and the company's failure to meet contractual obligations."

Liberia's Quest for Oil Development

Liberia's renewed push to develop its petroleum sector began with the 2020 Offshore Licensing Round, which opened nine offshore blocks for bidding to attract new investors. The process, managed by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), was aimed at boosting exploration activity after years of inactivity following the 2014 Ebola crisis and global oil price slump.

TotalEnergies and Atlas Oranto Petroleum emerged as the only companies to sign Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) under the new Petroleum Law, which mandates transparency, local content participation, and legislative ratification before implementation.

However, the process has since drawn criticism from lawmakers and civil society organizations, who question the transparency of the negotiations and the financial and technical capacity of the awarded companies. Observers say the current legislative review marks a critical test of President Boakai's commitment to accountability and reform in Liberia's natural resource governance.