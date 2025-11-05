Liberia: Forest Sector Under Scrutiny As Boakai Demands Accountability and Data Accuracy

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has issued a direct and urgent order to the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), demanding a full clarification of discrepancies in Liberia's forest data within seven days.

Speaking through Dr. Augustine Konneh, Senior Advisor to the President, during the opening of the National Forest Forum 2025 held Monday at the EJS Ministerial Complex, the President said Liberia's forestry sector must "return to truth, integrity, and transparency."

"Accurate data is the foundation for sound policymaking, credible forest management, and effective international engagement," President Boakai cautioned.

President Boakai pointed to troubling inconsistencies in Liberia's forest records.

While the 2004 National Forest Inventory recorded 4.3 million hectares, recent figures now claim 6.6 million hectares, a sudden increase of 2.3 million hectares.

"Where are these new forest areas located and what accounts for such a dramatic change?" the President questioned.

He emphasized that the era of "vague figures, weak enforcement, and lost opportunities" must end immediately.

The President noted that despite decades of international support, Liberia's forestry sector has not produced the expected benefits.

"We have seen repeated promises, fragmented interventions, and cycles of underperformance." He cited persistent illegal logging, weak enforcement of forest laws, and institutional failures that undermine communities and rob the nation of economic opportunity.

President Boakai declared that his administration will rebuild the sector on three key pillars:

"The forest must once again become a pillar of Liberia's sustainable growth, advancing job creation, climate resilience, and environmental stability."

The President's message aligns with his ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes accountability and sustainable development.

The National Forest Forum brought together: Cabinet officials, Diplomatic missions, international development partners, Civil society organizations and Private sector actors.

President Boakai urged them to use the platform for honest reflection, practical solutions, and measurable outcomes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Augustine Konneh delivered the statement with emphasis that the Boakai administration will not tolerate misinformation or mismanagement of forest resources.