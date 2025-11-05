Liberia: LACC Clears Lofa University Officials of Payroll Padding, Illegal Disbursement Allegations

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has cleared two senior officials of the Lofa County University -- Dr. Morlu Korsor, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Beyan M.M. Kamara, Human Resource Officer -- of allegations linking them to payroll padding and illegal disbursements totaling over US$337,000 and L$13 million.

In separate clearance certificates issued on October 23, 2025, and signed by LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe, the Commission said a thorough investigation found "no probable cause to pursue legal or criminal proceedings" against the two officials.

The investigation followed claims that, between August 2023 and January 2025, some officials of the Lofa County University, in collusion with staff from the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, had inflated the university's payroll and made illegal withdrawals from its operational accounts.

It was alleged that during the 2022-2023 fiscal years, disbursements amounting to US$337,398 and L$13,329,440 were made to individuals listed as contractors and part-time workers without records of services rendered.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, according to the LACC's findings, no evidence linked Dr. Korsor or Mr. Kamara to the alleged acts. The Commission said the case had been closed with no charges filed.

In Dr. Korsor's clearance, the LACC stated:

"This is to certify that Dr. Morlu Korsor was not found culpable in the investigation for payroll padding involving officials of the Lofa County University, the Civil Service Agency (CSA), and the Ministry of Finance during the period August 2023 to January 2025... Upon thorough examination of the facts and available evidence, it has been determined that there is no probable cause to pursue legal or criminal proceedings against the said individual. Accordingly, no charges have been filed, and the case has been closed."

A similar statement was issued for Mr. Kamara, reaffirming that he was "not found culpable" and that the LACC had determined there was "no probable cause" to prosecute.

The LACC further noted that the clearances were limited to the scope of the specific inquiry conducted, and the case could be reopened should new evidence emerge. Both certificates, bearing Case Reference No. 00668, reaffirmed that neither of the two officials was culpable in the payroll padding or misappropriation claims.

The clearances follow a months-long LACC investigation into corruption allegations that had earlier led to Dr. Korsor's indefinite suspension by the university's Board of Trustees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a suspension letter dated March 3, 2025, issued through the office of the university's President, Prof. Isaac P. Podah, the Board said the decision was based on findings from the university's Internal Audit Report and a separate probe by Controller and Accountant General Ewood T. Netty.

The letter read in part:

"Both reports have raised serious concerns regarding your involvement in corruption and payroll padding at the Lofa County University, which necessitates a thorough investigation... Your suspension is pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation by the LACC."

Dr. Korsor, however, strongly contested the suspension.

In a letter to Civil Service Agency Director General Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., he described the accusations as "baseless, unfounded, and misleading", adding that his office was never a signatory to the university's payroll.

He also accused Prof. Podah of acting unilaterally, arguing that only the Board of Trustees, in consultation with the CSA, had the authority to suspend a senior-level staff member.

"The accusations have no iota of truth," Dr. Korsor wrote. "Dr. Podah's decision to omit all established procedures and unilaterally suspend me without Board approval or CSA guidance is an overuse of power and disregard for due process."

With the LACC now issuing its clearance, Dr. Korsor and Mr. Kamara are expected to return to their respective positions at the university.