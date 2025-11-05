Liberia: President Boakai Requests One-Week Extension to Submit Fy2026 National Budget

Monrovia — The Executive Branch of the Government of Liberia (GoL) has formally informed Liberians through the Legislature that the submission of the 2026 National Budget will be delayed for another one week because it needs time for additional consultations with key national and international partners to ensure a credible and comprehensive financial framework.

In a formal communication to the Plenary of the House of Representatives, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has notified that august body that the submission of the draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 will be delayed by one week, acknowledged the statutory requirement under Section 17.1 of the Amended and Restated Public Financial Management (PFM) Act of 2019, which mandates that the draft budget be presented to the Legislature at least two months before the end of the current fiscal year--by October 31.

However, the Liberian leader explained that while the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have completed the revenue and expenditure framework for the FY2026 budget, ongoing consultations with development partners are yet to be concluded.

These consultations, he emphasized, are critical to ensuring that the national budget aligns with both domestic priorities and international commitments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Accordingly, the MFDP and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have completed the revenue and expenditure framework for the draft FY 2026 budget. However, I have also been informed that necessary consultations with some local and external partners whose feedback are critical to the crafting of a credible and comprehensive budget have not been fully exhausted. To allow for the consummation of this process, it has become necessary that the submission of the draft FY 2026 budget be done no sooner than November 7, 2025," reads the President's Communication.

"Honorable Speaker, let me assure you of our administration's commitment to proactive engagement with the Legislature with the view to promulgating laws and policies aimed at advancing the well-being of the Liberian people. It is my hope that the FY2026 budget process would serve as one more opportunity for us to strengthen the framework for coordination aimed at achieving our shared national vision and goals."

The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to working closely with the Legislature in advancing the country's governance and development agenda, describing the budget process as a vital instrument for achieving Liberia's shared national vision.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The FY2026 National Budget, once submitted, is expected to outline the government's spending priorities and fiscal strategies for the upcoming year, including investments in infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture -- key pillars under President Boakai's ARREST (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism) development agenda.

Following the reading of the communication, it was acknowledged by members of the House of Representatives through the majority "YEAH" votes.