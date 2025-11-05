Liberia: LFA Sanctions Bea Mountain, Gedeh FC - - Orders Home Matches Behind Closed Doors Over Fan Violence

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has imposed stern sanctions on two Liberian clubs following violent incidents involving fans during weekend matches.

First-division side FC Bea Mountain and newly promoted second-division club Gedeh FC have both been ordered to play upcoming home matches behind closed doors.

The LFA Competitions Department announced on Monday that the sanctions follow separate incidents on November 2, 2025, which endangered match officials and violated league regulations.

In Grand Cape Mount County, Bea Mountain supporters attacked referees after the club's home fixture against Gardnersville FC, preventing officials from leaving the pitch.

The LFA stated that the behavior contravened Chapter 3, Article 10, Counts 1 and 2 of its Rules and Regulations.

The Grand Cape Mount County based first division outfit's next home game will be against Paynesville FC on November 9 at the Momo Taweh Stadium Robertsports city Grand Cape Mount county.

Meanwhile, in Zwedru, Gedeh FC, a newcomer to the national league after promotion from to the second division, also faced fan violence.

Spectators invaded the pitch and assaulted the assistant referee after their home match against Cece United.

Gedeh FC's next game at home is on November 5 against Margibi FC at the Albert White stadium in Grand Gedeh County.

Under the sanctions, both clubs will host their next home games without fans. Only registered players, club officials, match attendants, and stadium management staff will be allowed in the stadium.

"These disciplinary measures are intended to ensure the safety of all participants and to emphasize the importance of proper event management and respect for match officials," the LFA statement said.

The incidents have sparked renewed concern over stadium security and fan conduct in Liberia's football leagues.

While Bea Mountain has experienced top-flight football, Gedeh FC's new promotion makes the incident particularly alarming, highlighting the challenges smaller clubs face in managing enthusiastic supporters.

Neither club has yet responded publicly to the LFA sanctions.