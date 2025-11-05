Ghana: Prestea Sankofa Gold Builds Gh¢3m Tailing Facility

Prestea — PRESTEA Sankofa Gold Limited (PSGL) has started with the construction of a new GH¢3 million Tailing Storage Facility (TSF) at Bondaye in the Prestea mining enclave of the Western Region to support its expansion drive and optimise production.

The project, covering 87 square kilometres, is being executed by Kwabena Portia Sons Construction (KPS) with the Building and Road Research Institute (BRRI) serving as consultants.

It is expected to be completed in December this year to enable the company to triple its production capacity and strengthen financial stability.

In addition, PSGL is rehabilitating its processing plant to enhance operational efficiency.

Managing Director of PSGL, Alhaji Ishaq Dauda, disclosed this during a media tour of the mine in Prestea to assess progress of the ongoing projects aimed at reviving the company's operations.

He said the new TSF had been designed with environmental safeguards to prevent chemicals from seeping into the soil or contaminating nearby water bodies.

A concrete drain, he added, would be built at the eastern end to reinforce a 30-year-old steel pipe and prevent river overflow in the area.

Alhaji Dauda revealed that the company was investing about GH¢8 million from its internally generated funds in both the TSF and the refurbishment of eight processing tanks.

According to him, the expansion projects would extend the mine's lifespan by 10 years and increase gold production by 50 per cent by December.

He stressed that maintaining the integrity of the tanks and tailings dam was crucial for achieving better gold recovery and sustainable operations.