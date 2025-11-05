Ghana: Prestea Sankofa Gold Builds Gh¢3m Tailing Facility

5 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Prestea — PRESTEA Sankofa Gold Limited (PSGL) has started with the construction of a new GH¢3 million Tailing Storage Facility (TSF) at Bondaye in the Prestea mining enclave of the Western Region to support its expansion drive and optimise production.

The project, covering 87 square kilometres, is being executed by Kwabena Portia Sons Construction (KPS) with the Building and Road Research Institute (BRRI) serving as consultants.

It is expected to be completed in December this year to enable the company to triple its production capacity and strengthen financial stability.

In addition, PSGL is rehabilitating its processing plant to enhance operational efficiency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Managing Director of PSGL, Alhaji Ishaq Dauda, disclosed this during a media tour of the mine in Prestea to assess progress of the ongoing projects aimed at reviving the company's operations.

He said the new TSF had been designed with environmental safeguards to prevent chemicals from seeping into the soil or contaminating nearby water bodies.

A concrete drain, he added, would be built at the eastern end to reinforce a 30-year-old steel pipe and prevent river overflow in the area.

Alhaji Dauda revealed that the company was investing about GH¢8 million from its internally generated funds in both the TSF and the refurbishment of eight processing tanks.

According to him, the expansion projects would extend the mine's lifespan by 10 years and increase gold production by 50 per cent by December.

He stressed that maintaining the integrity of the tanks and tailings dam was crucial for achieving better gold recovery and sustainable operations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.