Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Literacy and Foundational Learning

GHANA has renewed its commitment to promoting digital literacy, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), and strengthening foundational learning as part of efforts to transform its education system into a leading hub of academic excellence in Africa.

This follows the successful conclusion of the 2025 Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA) Triennale, which ended in Accra last Friday.

The three-day event brought together ministers of education, development partners, researchers, academics, and funding institutions from across the continent to discuss practical solutions to challenges facing Africa's education sector.

At the closing ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, said the meeting reaffirmed Africa's human resource potential and the urgency of accelerating digital transformation in education.

"The world is moving fast, and time is of the essence. The key takeaway is that we need to double our efforts in digital literacy," he stated.

Dr. Apaak announced that Ghana would soon host a continental conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education to explore the use of AI in teaching, learning, and school management.

He emphasised the need for responsible innovation to ensure technology drives positive change.

Touching on foundational learning, he indicated that quality education must begin at the early childhood level, noting that "you cannot build a structure on a weak foundation."

He added that Ghana had prioritised literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional development while embedding values such as patriotism and honesty into education policy.

Dr. Apaak clarified that Ghana had not abandoned English as a medium of instruction, stressing that local languages and English could co-exist.

Moreover, he commended ADEA for entrusting Ghana with hosting the Triennale and expressed optimism that its outcomes would help build inclusive and technology-driven education systems across Africa.