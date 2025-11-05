Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Literacy and Foundational Learning

5 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By CLIFF EKUFUL

GHANA has renewed its commitment to promoting digital literacy, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), and strengthening foundational learning as part of efforts to transform its education system into a leading hub of academic excellence in Africa.

This follows the successful conclusion of the 2025 Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA) Triennale, which ended in Accra last Friday.

The three-day event brought together ministers of education, development partners, researchers, academics, and funding institutions from across the continent to discuss practical solutions to challenges facing Africa's education sector.

At the closing ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, said the meeting reaffirmed Africa's human resource potential and the urgency of accelerating digital transformation in education.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"The world is moving fast, and time is of the essence. The key takeaway is that we need to double our efforts in digital literacy," he stated.

Dr. Apaak announced that Ghana would soon host a continental conference on Artificial Intelligence and Education to explore the use of AI in teaching, learning, and school management.

He emphasised the need for responsible innovation to ensure technology drives positive change.

Touching on foundational learning, he indicated that quality education must begin at the early childhood level, noting that "you cannot build a structure on a weak foundation."

He added that Ghana had prioritised literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional development while embedding values such as patriotism and honesty into education policy.

Dr. Apaak clarified that Ghana had not abandoned English as a medium of instruction, stressing that local languages and English could co-exist.

Moreover, he commended ADEA for entrusting Ghana with hosting the Triennale and expressed optimism that its outcomes would help build inclusive and technology-driven education systems across Africa.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.