Ghana: Mosr Develops Maintenance Manual for Four Stadia

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) has developed a maintenance manual to serve as a guide for the maintenance of the Accra, Baba Yara, Essipun, and Alhaji Aliu Mahama sports stadiums, the sector Minister, Mr Kofi Adams, has stated.

He said that the maintenance manual was developed based on best practices around the world and not secured from the constructors of the four stadiums, as recommended by the Auditor-General's report between the period of 2019 and 2024.

Mr Adams stated this when he and the leadership of the National Sports Authority (NSA) appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sittings in Parliament yesterday.

He noted that while the maintenance manual was being implemented at the Accra Sports Stadium, it was yet to start at the other three sports stadiums.

This, Mr Adams stressed, was because there were some renovation works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Essipun Sports Stadium, and the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

The Minister, however, assured that the maintenance manual would be implemented at the three other stadiums when the ongoing renovation works were completed.

Mr Adams further noted that the Ministry had developed a draft National Sports Policy to serve as a government policy to guide the development, promotion, and management of sports in the country.

According to him, the realignment of the Ministry had delayed the full implementation of the National Sports Policy.

He, therefore, assured that the development of the National Sports Policy would be finalised and implemented from the first quarter of 2026.

Moreover, Mr Adams said that the Ministry was working towards finding alternative sources of funding to support its operations and those of the NSA.

Some of the alternative sources of revenue generation which the Ministry was looking at, Mr Adams stated, included the certification of fitness centres in the country by the NSA.

He hinted that the NSA, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), would embark on a sensitisation exercise this month and in December to educate owners of fitness centres and the general public on the need for certification by the NSA.

In addition, Mr Adams said that the Ministry intended to lobby international event marketers, undertake the sale of e-ticketing, and also collect fan data in order to develop stronger engagement with them -- as part of measures to enhance revenue generation.

He was optimistic that all the recommendations contained in the Auditor-General's report would be met once the Board of the NSA had been inaugurated.