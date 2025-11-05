Ghana: Basketball - Spintex Knights Secure Abl Three-Peat

he El-Wak Sports Stadium was the centre of attraction on Sunday as hundreds of basketball lovers filled the stands to witness the grand finale of the 2025 Accra Basketball League (ABL) Playoffs.

The three-week playoff series saw teams compete fiercely for points, pride, and the ultimate bragging rights. Fans and neutrals alike were fully engaged, cheering passionately and immersing themselves in the electric ABL atmosphere.

The final encounter between defending champions, Spintex Knights, and Tusk headlined the night -- and the Knights did not disappoint.

They clinched their third ABL title, beating Tusk 71-55 to complete a remarkable three-peat in the league's elite division.

The two sides had met earlier with Knights winning via technical default, but Tusk showed more fight in the finals. Tusk edged the first quarter 16-13, before the Knights responded strongly to lead 33-28 at halftime.

Knights pushed the tempo further, ending the third quarter at 55-44, before sealing the victory with a dominant final stretch.

Standout performer James Amotoe delivered a 20-point, 10-rebound, and 4-assist masterpiece to earn the Finals MVP award.

Speaking after the game, Captain Elvis Pobi Siaw expressed his pride and gratitude:

"All I can say is that I am very proud of my team. This journey has not been easy at all, but we thank God for bringing us this far. We have worked, sacrificed, and stayed together as a family, and today it has paid off."

He added:

"But the work does not end here. We continue preparing because the target is bigger. We want to keep improving and push beyond this league. We did this together, and we will keep fighting together."

The Head Coach, Salorm Thomas, who was also adjudged Male Coach of the Year, praised his players' resilience and commitment.

"This season really tested us, and it allowed a lot of players to step up. Some of the performances we saw wouldn't have been discovered if we didn't go through this journey. To finish it off with a third straight title is special, and we are grateful."

He added:

"We are already shifting focus to our next goal -- qualifying for the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The brotherhood in this team is our backbone. They accept my coaching, they work selflessly, and they give everything. Coaching them is tough, but they give their all, and I am extremely proud of them."

Special individual awards were presented to:

Abdul Aziz Yakubu - Rookie of the Year

- Rookie of the Year Omari Benjamin - Most Valuable Player of the Year

- Most Valuable Player of the Year Coach Salorm Thomas - Male Coach of the Year

Spintex Knights received a giant championship trophy along with a GH¢10,000 cash prize.