Ghana: Alumna Hands Over New Basketball Court to Aburi Girls Shs

A basketball court has been unveiled and handed over to the Aburi Girls' Senior High School by an alumna, Madam Aurora Commodore-Toppar.

Madam Commodore-Toppar, who also serves as the Treasurer of the Ghana Basketball Federation (GBF), funded the project with contributions from her children, family, and friends.

Named the Aurora Legacy Project, the new facility is located on the school's Upper Court. It features a fibreglass surface, breakaway basketball rims, and a durable acrylic coating designed to provide a safe and long-lasting playing surface that can withstand the impact of multiple sports.

The court, constructed by PAK Sports Consult, also includes poles and customised markings that can be adapted for different sports, making it suitable for basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton, and handball, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the former Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Mr. Emmanuel Martey Commodore-Mensah (who is also Madam Commodore-Toppar's father), the former headmistress of the school, Mrs. Alice Prempeh-Fordjour, and the President of the Aburi Old Girls Association (AOGA) 2000 Year Group, Madam Akua Boahemah Owusu Sekyere, and her executives.

Unveiling the project over the weekend, Madam Commodore-Toppar, who captained the school's basketball team that won the Eastern Region Schools' Basketball Championships in 2000, said the project fulfilled a promise she made to God when she completed school.

"The dream was born in 2000 when I was about to write my final exams and kept falling ill. So, on the staircase leading to the Lower Court, I stood and made a pledge to God that He should see me successfully through the exams, and after that, I would honour Him with a personal pledge," she explained.

She added that after twelve years of saving, she began the project:

"So, after 12 years, in 2012, I saved towards the project. On July 4, when we cut sod for the project to begin, I had saved GH¢100,000 towards it," she stated.

In addition, Madam Commodore-Toppar announced a Phase Two of the Aurora Legacy Project, which will include tiered bleacher seats for spectators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She expressed appreciation to Mr. Samuel Vasmark, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Madam Naa Kuorkor Nikoi, Mr. Kobby Woyome Mensah, Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko (UDS), Richard Darko (GRA), Richard Borsah, Col. Samuel Ahmedu (Rtd.), TT Brothers Limited, and the customers of ADB, Kaneshie branch, among others, for their donations and support.

Mr. Alex Kukula, Vice President of the GBF, stated that the new basketball court was among the best in the country and urged the school to take pride in it.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Assistant Headmistress (Domestic), Madam Rita Biney, the Headmistress, Madam Wilhelmina Obuobisa-Atakora, said the new facility would not only promote fitness and teamwork but also instill discipline, resilience, and leadership values that align with the school's mission.

To mark the event, the school's basketball team defeated the immediate past players 13-0 in an exhibition match. Separately, Team A of the volleyball squad beat Team B by 15-13.