Nigeria: 'Stop Insulting My Mum, She Warned Me Against Marrying Ned Nwoko' - Regina Daniels to Nigerians

"She warned me. My brothers warned me. Everybody warned me, and then I drove out at night. I was going to kill myself if I didn't marry Ned..."

Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has urged Nigerians to stop insulting her mother, Rita Daniels, amid the ongoing marital crisis between her and Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

The 25-year-old appealed in a video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, just hours after her mother accused the 64-year-old lawmaker of marrying her daughter for fame and personal gain.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Rita alleged that she and her daughter financially supported Mr Nwoko's senatorial campaign during the 2023 general elections.

Regina clarified that she did not marry Mr Nwoko out of greed, adding that her mother and other family members had initially warned her against marrying the lawmaker.

The mother of two said, "The main essence of this video is to please, stop insulting my mom. For some reason, I feel like I owe you all this explanation because I don't know why everyone is in pain about my life. But I don't feel like you all are pained from a bad side. You're in pain because you used your N200 or N500 to buy my CD. I watched my movie as a child, and you all watched me. Like, fine. And it's okay. I'm in the limelight, so it's fine. You all have a say, so it's OK. And that's why I'm explaining. So please, stop insulting my mom.

"She's the best thing that ever happened to me. She is my god on earth. She's been strong for seven years. My mom held it down. She tried. You all insulted her. But she tried. It's me. I'm the one with the coconut head. I'm so ashamed to say I fell in love. But I actually really did. And it's wild. But I did. Everyone said no. My mom. And you all stop saying I got married out of greed. Excuse me. No. We were not broke. Does that make sense? And secondly, what do you guys think? What money can a man give to a mother to get her child, who practically provides everything in the house? That is, practically, she trained all her children through this child."

Regina further revealed that when her mother, siblings, and other relatives opposed her marriage to Mr Nwoko, she became so distressed that she contemplated taking her own life.

She added that she chose not to conflict with Mr Nwoko because she did not want to tarnish the reputation of her children, Munir and Khalifa.

"I was a blessing, a gift to my mom. God used me to settle her. And it's my job to make sure she is forever happy. Because she has suffered for us, she is the best woman on earth. She is. She warned me. My brothers warned me. Everybody warned me, and then I drove out at night. I was going to kill myself if I didn't marry Ned. Everyone was looking for me. My brothers were fighting, breaking bottles. As I was saying, everyone knew. I went to the police station and said, Arrest me.

"My family does not want me to marry the love of my life. But I actually did fall in love. It's, but I did. And I still care and respect him. That's love. What is love? Care and respect. And the only reason I am not fighting you, Ned, is that I want Munir and Khalifa's father's name to be strong. But they can answer mine. They can't. You have enough kids to answer your name type shit", said Regina.

Furthermore, Regina revealed that her family faced challenges due to her decision to leave Mr Nwoko.

She emphasised that she would fight for her children regardless of the circumstances.

The actress said, "My family is actually in turmoil. It's wild, but we'll definitely come out of it. So what gave me the courage to make this video? It's just seeing how my family fights; everyone fights for me. My brothers, mom, sisters, and everybody else are fighting. And to think my brother just started, what's that thing? It's a petition. And guys, in less than how many hours, many people signed up. How?

"Why? But yes, then, that's what this video means. This video shouldn't exist in the first place, because I'm too big for it. Okay, I'm going to fight for my children, Ned. I tried to be calm. I tried to let go, but I'll fight for them. I'll take them. I'll train them. I'll raise them, with or without your support. And you know that, my love, ex-husband."

This newspaper reported that the couple's marriage became public in October after Regina accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her.

The actress stated that she was no longer willing to remain in the marriage, saying she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

Mr Nwoko, however, denied the allegations, claiming that Regina's behaviour had been influenced by substance abuse.

Since the fallout, several controversies have emerged, including Regina's announcement that she had acquired a new house for herself and her family.

She also proclaimed herself "a queen in her own abode."

Regina further alleged that Mr Nwoko ordered the arrest of her brother and sister on Monday and expressed concern for the safety of her younger sister.

As of press time, Mr Nwoko has not responded to the allegations of Regina, her mother, and her siblings.

A review of his social media pages showed no statement addressing the claims; his most recent posts focused on his ongoing empowerment initiatives for his constituents.