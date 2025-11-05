Nigeria: Excitement As Naseni Becomes First African Government Agency to Join Ways

In a milestone that underscores Nigeria's growing footprint in global science diplomacy, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has become the first government agency from Africa to be admitted into the World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS).

The historic induction, confirmed following the association's annual plenary meeting, places NASENI alongside an exclusive roster of national science institutions and research bodies from more than 60 countries that are shaping the future of youth-led innovation and cross-border scientific collaboration.

This represents both validation and opportunity for Nigeria. NASENI, established in 1992 to anchor the nation's industrialization through indigenous engineering capacity, with this membership now gains direct access to a global network of young researchers, funding streams, and collaborative platforms that could accelerate the commercialization of homegrown technologies.

The WAYS, a non- governmental organization that champions youth- driven solutions to global challenges, operates as both convener and catalyst. Through summits, exchange programs, and its prestigious Young Scientist Sustainable Development Goals Award, WAYS connects emerging researchers across disciplines with opportunities to address climate change, food security, and technological inequality--issues that disproportionately affect developing nations.

For NASENI, whose mandate spans everything from solar panel manufacturing to hydropower plant development through a network of specialized institutes across Nigeria, membership offers tangible benefits: access to international best practices, potential research partnerships with institutions in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and a platform to showcase Nigerian innovation to investors and policymakers beyond the continent.

NASENI's admission signals that African institutions, when properly positioned, can compete for relevance in shaping how young scientists worldwide tackle shared challenges like sustainable development and ethical research standards.

This move also aligns with broader ambitions to diversify Nigeria from an oil-dependent economy through knowledge-driven sectors. NASENI's existing work, from engineering materials to scientific equipment for education and industry, has yielded projects including renewable energy installations.

Exposure to WAYS' innovation ecosystem would help bridge gaps of commercialization, while connecting Nigerian prototypes with markets and manufacturing expertise.

Reacting to this important development, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, disclosed that Nigeria is being positioned as a driving force for global sustainability and innovation.

Speaking at the 2025 WAYS conference in Wenzhou city, Zhejiang Province, China, on 26th October, 2025, where he delivered a keynote address titled 'Nigeria at the Heart of Global Sustainability', he said, "the bridge between government and private sector is becoming stronger, turning policy into practical outcomes.

The NASENI boss expressed optimism that Nigeria is a driving force for global sustainability, innovation, adding that the platform will deepen research and scientific innovation and serve as global platform for the collective fulfillment and benefits accruing from scientific inventions and innovation.

"This is what progress looks like: policy meets innovation, innovation meets people, and people meet opportunity," Halilu said, even as he highlighted Nigeria's growing leadership in clean technology, renewable energy, and green manufacturing, powered by the creativity and energy of its youths.

"Young Nigerians, your ideas, your energy, and your innovation have a place at the global table. The world is watching what we build next. Let us move together," he added.

He also shared NASENI's commitment to domestication-adapting global technology to local realities and needs. "It is not enough to import technology. We must adapt to it. Domestication is how we make global innovation work for us in Nigeria."

Halilu announced ZeCo by NASENI, an initiative to be launched in 2026 focusing on clean mobility, renewable energy systems, and sustainable manufacturing. The program reinforces NASENI's goal of making Nigeria a hub for green innovation and circular economy solutions.

"Nigeria's journey to Net Zero is not just a national agenda. It is a global invitation to collaborate, to co-create, and to build a future that works for everyone." As the first African on the WAYS board, Halilu represents the new generation of Nigerians driving African innovation onto the global stage.

The Secretary-General of WAYS, Dr. Meilin Zhang, described NASENI's membership as "a powerful signal that Africa is ready to co-create solutions, not just consume them." He added that Nigeria's growing engagement with global innovation networks would help diversify global knowledge production and promote equity in technology access.

With its entry into WAYS, NASENI has moved beyond being a national institution, it has become an ambassador of African innovation on the global stage. The Agency's focus on collaboration, sustainability, and local adaptation positions Nigeria as a serious player in the global knowledge economy.

Joining the WAYS is a motivation for the Nigerian youth to boost their capacity and expose them further to interaction and influence and exploit bountiful opportunities to enhance their scientific development as it feeds into the fact that investing in youth scientific research is crucial for driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and addressing pressing global challenges.

NASENI under the leadership of Halilu must take credit for this as it has introduced multiple programmes to improve the youth in the STEM education, which is predicated on its philosophy of nurturing young talent, which will help the Nigerian society to build the human capital necessary for sustained development and future prosperity.

Joining WAYS will increase innovation and knowledge advancement and working within this framework with NASENI's young researchers will bring fresh perspectives and explore new ideas, leading to groundbreaking discoveries and new technologies.

WAYS will support early-career scientists and assist them in building a skilled and diverse scientific community. It will also develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills that are valuable in a knowledge-driven world and prepares them for future careers in STEM fields and beyond.

In a similar development, NASENI is focused on this initiative because of the imperative of youth-led research, which often focuses on issues relevant to their communities, such as public health concerns, climate change, and social justice. This ensures that research is grounded in real-world needs, leading to more effective and applicable solutions.

Investments in education and research for youth offer substantial long-term economic returns to society as a whole. A strong foundation in research and innovation helps countries maintain a competitive edge in the global economy and attract private investment.

NASENI is involving young people in the research process and it has fostered a sense of ownership, responsibility, and confidence. It encourages them to become active, engaged participants in their communities and in policy-making, rather than passive observers.

NASENI is funding and facilitating crucial interactions between young researchers and experienced scientists, creating valuable networks and mentorship opportunities that will enhance the quality and impact of their work and career trajectory.

The Agency is investing in youth scientific research, which is a tactical necessity that provides a strong foundation for future socio-economic development and national well-being. NASENI is the center of this scientific gravity and Nigerian youth will be much more engaged as this will lead to job creation and creativity.