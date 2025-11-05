Nigeria: Department of State Services Sacks 115 Operatives

In a major shake-up at the Department of State Services (DSS), a total of 115 personnel have been sacked from various commands across the country.

LEADERSHIP learned on Tuesday night that it attributed the sack to ongoing reforms at the secret police.

A security source, who confirmed the sacking, said the identities of those affected had already been published for the public to be warned to avoid being defrauded by them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the source, the DSS management said, "As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services, the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period.

"In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealings with these individuals, who the Service has dismissed.

"For clarity, the identities of the affected persons have been published on the website of the Service (https://dss.gov.ng/media/more/4). For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515, or via email: [email protected]."

A security source, however, told LEADERSHIP that the development might be connected to the ongoing major shake-up across the military after reports of an attempted coup.