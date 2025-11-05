Nigeria: Kwara Governor Mourns Ex-Chief of Staff to Former Presidents

5 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

The governor's reaction was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the death of Abdullahi Mohammed, a retired Nigerian Army major-general and former Chief of Staff to ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umar Musa Yar'Adua.

The governor described the late Mr Mohammed as "a fine soldier, administrator, and community leader" whose passing "is a profound loss not just to the Ilorin Emirate but to the entire nation."

Mr Mohammed, 86, served as military governor of the old Benue-Plateau State, Director-General of the defunct National Security Organisation (NSO), and National Security Adviser to former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, among other key national roles.

Governor AbdulRazaq extended his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the deceased's family, and the Nigerian military, praying that "Allaah admit him to Al-jannah Firdaus and grant the family patience to bear the loss."

