Liberia: CSA DG Urges Adler Graduates to Lead With Courage, Purpose

The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) of Liberia, Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., has inspired graduates of Adler University's Class of 2025 to lead with courage, empathy, and purpose, reminding them that true leadership is measured not by status but by service to humanity.

Delivering the Commencement Address during Adler University's 2025 graduation ceremony in Chicago, Dr. Joekai -- who earned a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology -- described his academic journey as one of perseverance, sacrifice, and faith.

"Today is a moment etched in time," he said. "It reminds us that the power of perseverance, the beauty of purpose, and the unshakable force of hope can coalesce to produce something truly extraordinary."

Dr. Joekai said his presence on that stage was "improbable by every measure," reflecting on years of balancing family, public service, and doctoral studies. "As a national public servant, a husband, a proud father, and a doctoral student, I often found myself standing at the intersection of impossibility and purpose," he told the graduates. "I sacrificed sleep, missed moments, doubted, stumbled, and paused -- but I never surrendered."

He credited his success to faith and the unwavering support of his wife, Joana, whom he described as his "anchor."

"When the nights felt too long and the goal too distant, she said, 'You cannot stop. Others have walked this path before you, and you will walk it too.' You didn't just encourage me -- you anchored me," he said, dedicating his degree to his family, including his three sons, Meneenah, Zick, and Barkolleh.

He also honored his late father, BJ, his uncle Gbemeh, and his late mother-in-law, Theresa, saying, "This degree is not mine alone; it is ours -- a shared victory across generations and geographies."

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Joekai praised their resilience through challenges and global disruptions.

"Class of 2025, you endured more," he said. "You studied in kitchens, on commuter trains, in hospital break rooms, and between shifts. Some of you did it while raising children, caring for loved ones, holding down two jobs, or fighting invisible battles no one could see. And still, you rose."

He urged them to see their degrees not as trophies but as tools for transformation.

"You are not just graduates; you are architects of change," he declared. "The world is not short on degrees -- it is short on leaders of conscience, on servant-leaders, bridge-builders, and truth-tellers."

Dr. Joekai challenged his fellow graduates to "lead with purpose," emphasizing that education must serve humanity.

"Do not allow this degree to be a trophy on the wall," he urged. "Let it be a torch you carry into dark corners. Let it be a voice you use when others are silenced."

Reflecting on his work as Liberia's Civil Service Agency Director-General and Chair of the President's Young Professionals Program and the Health and Public Service Network of Africa, Dr. Joekai explained how his studies at Adler University directly inform his leadership in governance reform.

"What I've learned here at Adler about justice, human behavior, equity, and organizational transformation isn't academic theory," he noted. "It is the fuel I use to reform institutions, enforce merit, eliminate ghost workers, and restore trust in public service."

He highlighted the role of education in shaping ethical leadership and accountable systems in Africa, noting that transformative change requires both intellect and integrity.

Dr. Joekai extended appreciation to Adler University's leadership, faculty, and staff for promoting an inclusive academic environment rooted in social justice, equity, and innovation.

"Thank you for believing that people like us, with passion, complexity, and responsibility, deserve access to education that not only transforms minds but also societies," he said.

He also brought greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., who, he said, congratulated the graduates and commended Adler University for its contributions to advancing education, equity, and justice.

In his closing, Dr. Joekai urged the graduates to carry their values forward and use their education as a force for good.

"Please take what you've learned, wrap it in purpose, and go out there and change the world," he said to thunderous applause. "When life gets heavy, remember this moment -- you endured, overcame, and grew. That's the kind of strength no diploma can measure, but one the world desperately needs."

Meanwhile, the Civil Service Agency of Liberia proudly welcomes the achievement of their boss, Dr. Joekai on the remarkable attainment of his Doctorate Degree.

"Your achievement reflects dedication, excellence, and a deep commitment to continuous learning and leadership. The entire CSA family joins in honoring this milestone as a true inspiration to the Liberian Civil Service", the statement said.