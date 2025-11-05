Liberia Launches Second Time Release Study to Boost Trade Efficiency

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in partnership with national and international stakeholders, has officially launched the country's second Time Release Study (TRS) -- a critical initiative aimed at measuring and improving the speed and efficiency of goods clearance at ports, airports, and land borders.

The launch ceremony, held at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) in Monrovia, brought together representatives from the World Customs Organization (WCO), the UK High Commission to Liberia, APM Terminals, the National Port Authority (NPA), and private-sector actors, including the National Customs Brokers Association and the Truckers Association of Liberia.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Saa Saamoi, Commissioner of the LRA's Department of Customs, described the study as "a milestone step in Liberia's customs reform journey."

"The Time Release Study is not just about customs; it's about every stakeholder in the trade chain," Saamoi said. "It helps us identify where the bottlenecks are -- from vessel discharge to documentation, payment, examination, and final release. Our goal is to make the process faster, transparent, and predictable."

Commissioner Saamoi acknowledged longstanding concerns from the private sector about clearance delays and inefficiencies, pledging that the LRA would collaborate closely with all partners to address these challenges.

He noted that the first TRS, conducted in 2020 and published in 2022, was affected by COVID-19-related data challenges. However, he assured that the new study would be more comprehensive and data-driven, supported by recent innovations such as the SIGMAT digital transit management system launched under ECOWAS.

"We are determined that this second study will be more comprehensive and produce actionable results," he stated. "Trade facilitation, border security, and revenue generation are all interconnected -- and the TRS will help us find the right balance."

Magdalene Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry, reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving Liberia's business climate under President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"The TRS is more than a technical exercise; it is a strategic reform instrument," Minister Dagoseh said. "By measuring how long it takes to clear goods and identifying bottlenecks, we can make Liberia's trade processes more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly."

She emphasized that every additional day spent on customs clearance adds to business costs -- particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"The insights gained from this study will guide our priorities for reform and modernization," she added. "Together, we can build a trading system that fosters opportunity, prosperity, and shared growth for all Liberians."

Representing the UK High Commission, Mr. Simon Tooth, Chargé d'Affaires, commended the LRA for prioritizing trade facilitation and aligning with the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement.

"This initiative is a significant step forward," Tooth remarked. "The TRS must not be seen as a mere technical exercise but as a strategic tool to identify bottlenecks, streamline clearance, and make Liberia more competitive. The UK is proud to support this effort through His Majesty's Revenue and Customs in partnership with the WCO."

WCO representatives in attendance reaffirmed the organization's technical assistance through the Accelerated Trade Facilitation Programme, which supports developing economies in improving customs efficiency and trade competitiveness.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Hon. O. Natty B. Davis, President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, urged policymakers to ensure that the study's findings translate into real reform.

"Data and studies are useful only when turned into action," Davis said. "We must support the LRA and customs in improving operations, reducing smuggling, and cutting down clearance delays. These reforms are essential if Liberia is to compete regionally and reduce the cost of doing business."

He added that Liberia's heavy reliance on imports makes efficient port management and trade facilitation critical for promoting local production and economic growth.

Liberia's first Time Release Study (2020-2022) identified several challenges affecting trade flows, including limited automation, slow documentation processes, and congestion at border points. The new TRS will collect updated data from major trade corridors -- including the Freeport of Monrovia, Roberts International Airport (RIA), and key land border posts -- to guide customs modernization and enhance investor confidence.

With the second TRS now underway, Liberia's customs authority and partners are optimistic that its findings will serve as a roadmap for faster, fairer, and more transparent trade facilitation across the country.