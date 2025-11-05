Liberia: MOA to Host 2025 National Agric Fair in Ganta

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced the hosting of the 2025 National Agriculture Fair (NAF) -- a flagship event aimed at celebrating the innovation, resilience, and contributions of Liberian farmers to the nation's development.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah described the Fair as a national platform to recognize the "hard work and resilience" of farmers while engaging policymakers and stakeholders to "redouble efforts in transforming Liberia's economy through agriculture."

This year's Fair, themed "Empowering Farmers, Enriching the Economy," will take place in Ganta, Nimba County, from December 9-13, 2025. Activities will include an Extension Conference on December 9, followed by the official opening ceremony from December 10-13, featuring both indoor and outdoor exhibitions.

Among the participants will be Women in Agriculture for Sustainable Development, who will showcase a diverse range of locally produced goods. In a major highlight, the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is expected to attend, reflecting international recognition of Liberia's growing agricultural progress.

The National Agriculture Fair, established by an Act of the Legislature in 1956, has served as a key platform for promoting agricultural excellence and innovation. The first Fair was held on Randall Street, Monrovia, while the most recent edition took place in 2024 in Kakata, Margibi County.

Highlighting recent achievements, Dr. Nuetah disclosed that the government has developed over 10,000 hectares of lowland rice farms between 2024 and 2025, with plans to reach 10,280 hectares by year-end. Additionally, 800 hectares of cassava have been cultivated for large-scale production, supporting the government's drive toward agro-industrial growth and food security.

Dr. Nuetah urged local and international investors to take advantage of Liberia's favorable investment climate, emphasizing that agriculture remains a central pillar for inclusive growth and economic transformation.