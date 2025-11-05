Liberia: Boakai Moves to End Harmful Traditions

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has submitted to the House of Representatives a groundbreaking Bill titled "An Act to Ban Harmful Cultural Practices in Liberia," seeking to outlaw female circumcision, child marriage, and other traditional practices deemed detrimental to the health and rights of women and children.

In his communication to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, President Boakai said the proposed legislation stems from Liberia's moral and legal obligation to protect its citizens' dignity and well-being while honoring commitments under key international treaties including the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), and the Maputo Protocol.

"The Bill underscores our determination to ensure that no tradition, however longstanding, should compromise the health, safety, and rights of Liberian citizens," President Boakai wrote, urging the Legislature's "prompt and favorable consideration."

Among its major provisions, the Bill prohibits female circumcision, child marriage, and similar harmful traditional practices, establishes penalties for violators and mandates protection and support services for victims.

The Bill also Introduces a six-month transition period before enforcement, focusing on public education, community dialogue, and engagement with traditional and civil society leaders to promote understanding and compliance.

The proposed legislation is also in line with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly under its pillars of Rule of Law, Education, and Social Protection.

Following its submission, the House of Representatives referred the Bill to the Committees on Gender, Health, Internal Affairs, and Judiciary for review and report within three weeks.