Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Suspends Village Head in Akpabio's Lga for Alleged Terrorism

The village head had been ordered to hand over all government property in his possession to the village council secretary, a government statement said.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has suspended the Village Head of Ikot Umo Essien, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state, Monday Esu, for alleged acts of terrorism.

The President of Nigeria's Senate, Godswill Akpabio, hails from the local government area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Frank Archibong, the state's commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Wednesday.

Mr Archibong said the suspension was for six months to enable a "full-scale" investigation into the various allegations levelled against the village head.

He said that the allegations against the village head include acts causing the breach of peace and security, such as alleged sponsorship of vandalism and theft of facilities at newly constructed blocks of shops at Ikot Ekpenyong community market, among others.

The commissioner said some hoodlums, allegedly from Ikot Umo Essien village, stormed the local market in Ikot Ekpenyong community, demolishing, vandalising and looting the newly constructed blocks of shops.

"The block of shops was a constituency project facilitated by the immediate past member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Nsikak Ekong, in February 2024.

"The alleged criminal element went further to destroy the Fadama-sponsored borehole and VIP lavatory within the same vicinity, carting away items such as aluminium roofing sheets, windows, doors, overhead tanks, water pump and a generator.

"They also unleashed mayhem and intimidated residents of the area, making them live in fear."

The commissioner stated that preliminary investigations have revealed the village to be the prime suspect.

He said the village head had therefore been ordered to hand over all government property in his possession to the village council secretary.

The police involvement in the investigation is unclear for now.

The Nigerian government, for years now, have been battling terrorism in the northern and the south-eastern parts of the country.