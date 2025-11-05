Liberia: Ahmed M. Bility - a Dedicated Professional Shaping the Future of Insurance in Liberia

Author's note: I have known Mr. Bility since his early years. His late uncle, Sheikh Kafumba Konneh, would often send him to our office to deliver his weekly publication. It was during those visits that I first recognized the greatness within him. Although Mr. Bility was reluctant to have this achievement publicized, I felt compelled to do so--as a personal tribute to him.

Mr. Ahmed M. Bility is an accomplished insurance professional whose career reflects an enduring commitment to excellence, learning, and leadership within the Liberian insurance industry. Over the years, he has developed a strong technical foundation in re/insurance operations - Underwriting, Claims, and Risk Management through continuous professional development and active participation in specialised regional and international training programs.

In March 2025, Mr. Bility achieved the prestigious Advanced Diploma from the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (CII), United Kingdom, having achieved in 2024 the Diploma from the same Institute. To commemorate his outstanding achievement, Mr. Bility was extended a special invitation by the Chartered Insurance Institute to attend the graduation and induction ceremony in London, UK, where he was officially conferred the title Chartered Insurer. Setting a high benchmark and inspiring fellow Liberians, Mr. Bility became the first Liberian to earn chartered status from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in London, United Kingdom.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In December 2017, Mr. Bility graduated with distinction from the prestigious West African Insurance Institute (WAII), located in Banjul, The Gambia, becoming the first Liberian to rank among the top three graduates since the Institute's founding in 1978. His insurance career began in 2010 at the Accident & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. (ACICO), where he steadily advanced through the ranks of the Underwriting Department which he later headed, as well as the Reinsurance Department.

Mr. Bility's remarkable professional journey is marked by a series of certifications and seminars that underscore his passion for deepening his expertise. In March 2021, he participated in the Reinsurance - Principles, Practice and Benefits organised by Ghana Re, followed by a session on Political Violence & Terrorism Insurance hosted by Continental Re Plc in September 2020. Earlier, in August 2020, he obtained a certificate in Fundamentals of Reinsurance Accounting from Africa Re, which strengthened his understanding of the financial underpinnings of reinsurance operations.

His professional training also includes participation in the International Reinsurance Seminar organized by Continental Reinsurance in collaboration with Ghana Re in Abuja, Nigeria (October 2016), and the Practice of Reinsurance seminar hosted by WAICARE in Monrovia, Liberia (October 2016). His academic pursuits have been complemented by practical sessions in Engineering: Detailed Underwriting & Claims Handling (Continental Re, (Nigeria - June 2016) and Advanced Property Management (Ghana Re, Monrovia - April 2014).

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bility attended several notable programs across Africa, including Developing a Robust Life Insurance Environment (Africa Re, Accra - May 2014), Engineering Insurance Underwriting, Pricing & Rating (NCA Re, Accra - July 2014), and Combined Life & Non-Life Reinsurance & Life Assurance (Continental Re, Monrovia - June 2013). He also holds certificates from Marine & Engineering Insurance Underwriting (Ghana Re, Monrovia - 2012) and training in Public Procurement and Concession Processing organised by the University of Liberia in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs (2011).

His participation in the 2010 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia's National Conference demonstrates a well-rounded interest in governance, ethics, and national development--qualities that enrich his professional and civic contributions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Mr. Bility maintains a well-balanced lifestyle. He is a passionate sports enthusiast, particularly fond of soccer, and enjoys keeping active through regular fitness exercises. A lover of cinema and comedy, he appreciates stories that inspire and entertain, believing that humour and storytelling are vital to maintaining a positive and balanced outlook on life.

With references from leading figures in the insurance industry both locally and internationally, Mr. BIlity is widely respected for his integrity, diligence, and professional acumen.

In conclusion, Mr. Bility holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Relations and has pursued extensive studies in Sociology at the University of Liberia. He is fluent in both English and French, with strong written and spoken proficiency in each.