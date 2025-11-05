Liberia: LRA, Partners to Modernize Customs, Facilitate Free Movement of Goods

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has officially launched the System Interconnected Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT) -- a landmark digital platform that interconnects Liberia's customs systems with those of Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea.

The new system, launched on Friday in Monrovia, is designed to simplify customs procedures, accelerate the movement of goods, and enhance trade security through real-time data exchange between the three countries.

Supported by the European Union (EU) and Germany through GIZ, the initiative represents a major milestone in ECOWAS' regional integration and trade modernization agenda.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Mr. Saa Saamoi, Commissioner for the Department of Customs at the LRA, described the deployment of SIGMAT as "a significant milestone not only for Liberia but for the entire ECOWAS region."

He emphasized that the system's rollout underscores Liberia's strong commitment to regional integration, trade facilitation, and digital transformation.

"Today's launch represents Liberia's readiness to embrace the digital future of trade," Commissioner Saamoi said. "The SIGMAT platform demonstrates our determination to improve customs efficiency, strengthen cooperation, and enhance the security of goods in transit."

Mr. Saamoi extended appreciation to ECOWAS, the EU, and GIZ for their technical and financial support, saying their collaboration "underscores the shared vision of building a connected, efficient, and secure trade corridor across West Africa."

Delivering remarks on behalf of Côte d'Ivoire's Director General of Customs, Customs Inspector Major General D.A. Pierre Alphonse reaffirmed his country's dedication to the full implementation of SIGMAT.

"This system will help combat customs fraud, improve revenue collection, and strengthen operational collaboration among our three customs administrations," he stated.

Similarly, Mr. Mohammed Lameen Gáhuri, Technical Advisor to the Director General of Customs of Guinea, praised the system's potential to reduce costs, simplify procedures, and enhance supply chain security.

He revealed that discussions are already underway to extend the SIGMAT network to other ECOWAS countries, including Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, and The Gambia.

"Such an expansion," he said, "would boost economic growth, strengthen regional value chains, and improve living standards across West Africa."

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Resident Representative Dr. (Mrs.) Josephine Nkrumah lauded Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Guinea for taking what she described as a "decisive and forward-looking step" toward regional trade connectivity.

"SIGMAT is a homegrown ECOWAS innovation that offers an efficient and transparent solution to the long-standing challenges of cross-border trade," she said.

Dr. Nkrumah urged all member states to adopt and operationalize the system to achieve full regional interoperability and integration.

Developed in 2019 and reinforced through the 2021 ECOWAS Supplementary Act on Community Transit, SIGMAT is a core component of ECOWAS' trade facilitation and digital modernization strategy.

The platform enables the real-time electronic exchange of customs transit data between participating countries, thereby reducing fraud, improving efficiency, and cutting transit time at borders.

Liberia's launch follows a one-day technical meeting among customs experts from Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Guinea to harmonize operational standards and ensure seamless integration of national systems.

The Monrovia event reaffirmed ECOWAS' continued commitment to building a digitally connected, economically integrated, and competitive West Africa, with SIGMAT serving as a model for regional collaboration and modernization.