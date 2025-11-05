Liberia: Lott Carey's Home Church Reconnects With Mount Galilee

Nearly two centuries after Baptist missionary Lott Carey left the United States to evangelize in Liberia, his home church, Richmond First Baptist Church of Virginia, has reestablished a historic bond with Mount Galilee Baptist Church in Careyburg, Montserrado County.

A ten-member delegation from Richmond First Baptist arrived in Liberia as special guests of Mount Galilee, which was founded by Carey shortly after his arrival in Liberia in the 1820s. The visit coincides with Mount Galilee's 169th anniversary, serving as a powerful reminder of a faith and mission that has transcended generations.

During the welcome ceremony, Reverend Dr. James Jim Somerville, Pastor of Richmond First Baptist Church, reflected on Carey's vision and enduring influence.

"Lott Carey and the early missionaries sowed seeds of faith, education, and hope. It is now the sacred duty of this generation to carry that torch into the future," Rev. Somerville said.

He emphasized the importance of acknowledging shared roots and fostering collaboration between the churches and their communities across the Atlantic.

"This is more than a visit. It is a renewal of a historical and spiritual partnership, one that began long before any of us were born."

Reverend Jimmy Diggs, Pastor of Mount Galilee, welcomed the delegation with heartfelt joy, highlighting the symbolic significance of the occasion.

"Today, we welcome not just friends, but family returning home," Rev. Diggs declared. He noted that Careyburg itself bears the name of the missionary whose legacy shaped both the city and the church.

Mydea White-Simmons, Chairperson of Mount Galilee's Deacon Board, spoke on the church's impact on Liberia.

"The foundation laid by Carey continues to bear fruit in this nation," she said, noting that Mount Galilee has nurtured leaders who have served Liberia in government, business, and civil society.

Representing the local government, Mayor Edwin Urey of Careyburg thanked the delegation and highlighted the potential for strengthened ties between Richmond, Virginia, and Careyburg.

"This visit is a bridge, a bridge connecting communities across history, faith, and service," Mayor Urey said.

The reunion marks a full-circle moment in the history of Baptist missions in Liberia, honoring the life and ministry of Lott Carey -- a man whose vision, courage, and dedication helped shape both a church and a nation. The visit serves not only as a spiritual and cultural celebration but also as a platform for ongoing collaboration in education, community development, and faith-based initiatives.

"We are here to honor the past, celebrate the present, and invest in a future that carries forward the mission of Lott Carey," Rev. Somerville concluded.