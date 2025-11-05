Liberia: U.S. Embassy in Monrovia Confirms Extension of Visa Validity for Liberians to Three Years

The Embassy of the United States of America in Monrovia has officially confirmed that the U.S. Department of State has updated the visa reciprocity schedule for Liberia, extending the validity period for certain visa categories from one year to three years.

According to the Embassy's official statement, the new policy affects B-1 (Business), B-2 (Tourism), and B-1/B-2 combination visas, which will now be valid for 36 months and allow multiple entries into the United States.

"The validity period for B-1 (Business), B-2 (Tourism), and B-1/B-2 combination visas has been extended from 12 months to 36 months, with multiple entries," the Embassy confirmed in its release issued on November 4, 2025.

The Embassy clarified that while the validity period has been extended, the reciprocity fee for these categories remains at zero (US$0). However, applicants are still required to pay the standard nonimmigrant visa application processing fee (MRV fee) of US$185, which is due at the time of application.

The update pertains strictly to visa validity -- meaning how long a visa can be used for travel to the United States -- and does not determine how long a traveler may stay in the country. The length of stay for each visit will continue to be determined by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers upon arrival at the port of entry.

Applicants are advised to complete the DS-160 visa application form and schedule their appointment online through the official platform at www.usvisaappt.com/visa.

For accurate and verified details, the Embassy urged the public to consult the U.S. Department of State's Reciprocity Schedule for Liberia and Visa Services Fees pages available at travel.state.gov.

The U.S. Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Liberia, noting that the policy update will enhance travel convenience for Liberians seeking to visit the United States for business, tourism, or family purposes.