Nigeria: Seminarian Dies At the Hands of Kidnappers, Another Freed

Abuja — One of the three seminarians, aged 15 to 16, who were kidnapped on July 10 in an attack on the Minor Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Ivianokpodi, in the Diocese of Auchi, Edo State (southern Nigeria), has been released. A member of the security forces, Christopher Aweneghieme, was killed in the attack (see Fides, 12/7/2025).

The released seminarian is Joshua Aleobua, while another seminarian, Japhet Jesse, was released on July 18. The third kidnapped, Emmanuel Alabi, died. The Diocese of Auchi announced the release of Joshua Aleobua and the tragic death of Emmanuel Alabi in a statement sent to the Agency recalling "the dramatic incident on the night of July 10, when the Minor Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Ivianokpodi was attacked by armed bandits.

During the assault, three seminarians--Japhet Jesse, Joshua Aleobua, and Emmanuel Alabi--were kidnapped." "We are grateful to God for the safe release of Japhet Jesse much earlier and, most recently, Joshua Aleobua, who regained his freedom on 4 November," the statement, signed by Father Linus Imoedemhe, Deputy Director of Social Communications for the Diocese of Auchi, reads. "However, with deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Seminarian Emmanuel Alabi, who lost his life in the course of the ordeal."

"Most Rev. Gabriel G. Dunia has expressed his deep pain and sorrow over the loss of the young Seminarian and has called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward protecting the lives and property of all citizens," the statement continued. "Bishop Dunia has cautioned political leaders against turning a blind eye on the worsening insecurity situation in the nation", urging them to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people over political ambitions ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections," the statement concluded.