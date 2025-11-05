Sudan Mercenaries Linked to Business Partner of Top UAE Bureaucrat

5 November 2025
The Sentry (Washington, DC)

Washington, DC — As the war in Sudan rages on and the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) killings of civilians in the western city El Fasher continues, reports have emerged of Colombian mercenaries—calling themselves the Desert Wolves—joining the fighting and training child soldiers for the brutal paramilitary group.   The Sentry has uncovered corporate records showing that the Emirati businessman supplying these mercenaries to the RSF is a business partner of a high-level government official in the United Arab Emirates.

This connection to a senior Emirati government official—who holds a position equivalent to the White House chief of staff—is further evidence of the high-level linkages between the UAE and the RSF, which has been accused of committing genocide in Sudan.   To interrupt the flow of mercenaries to the RSF, authorities should investigate and, if appropriate, sanction the Colombian, Panamanian, and Emirati firms apparently involved in their supply.

Recommendations

The United States, European Union, and United Kingdom should investigate and, if appropriate, sanction Mohamed Hamdan Alzaabi, Global Security Services Group, Álvaro Quijano, Claudia Oliveros, International Services Agency (A4SI), and Global Staffing SA under authorities related to Sudan or other applicable programs for activities related to undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan and providing material support to sanctioned members of the RSF.

Financial institutions should conduct enhanced due diligence on customers and transactions involving UAE private security providers, their owners, and their suppliers—particularly transactions involving Mohamed Hamdan Alzaabi, Global Security Services Group, Álvaro Quijano, Claudia Oliveros, International Services Agency (A4SI), and Global Staffing SA.

