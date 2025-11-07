Sudan: RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Ceasefire

The Rapid Support Forces said they had to agreed to enter into a humanitarian truce proposed by the US, Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sudan's rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a proposal from the United States and Arab countries for a humanitarian ceasefire, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The RSF and the Sudanese army have been at war for two years and although they have agreed to various ceasefire proposals during that time, none have yet succeeded.

"In response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces affirms its agreement to enter into the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries," the RSF said in a statement, with the "Quad countries" referring to the United States, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the RSF took over the famine-stricken city of el-Fasher in the western region of Darfur.

President Donald Trump's advisor on Africa, Massad Boulos, had said earlier this week that both sides had expressed openness to a three-month humanitarian ceasefire.

But the Sudanese Armed Forces has not yet commented on the RSF's announcement. In its latest statement, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had only said his forces were "striving for the defeat of the enemy."

A humanitarian crisis

Darfur has been almost completely overtaken by the RSF, following a series of attacks on el-Fasher, which has been under siege for over a year.

According to the World Health Organization, the RSF killed over 450 people at a local hospital, carried out house-to-house killings and committed sexual assaults.

A report by Yale University researchers said on Thursday that new satellite imagery has detected activity "consistent with mass graves," which could be evidence of the atrocities that have been reported in the area.

Various humanitarian agencies have spoken out about a dire situation for civilians in Darfur.

The non-profit Islamic Relief warned said in a statement on Thursday that community kitchens on which many families rely are at risk of collapse.

Sudan's Doctors Network also said that humanitarian conditions are also worsening in displacement camps in the cities of Tawila, Kurma, and Golo.

Those cities have seen a significant increase in the number of displaced people fleeing, which exceeds 36,000 in recent days.

Jenipher Camino Gonzalez with AFP, Reuters and dpa

Edited by: Zac Crellin