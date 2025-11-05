Nigeria: US Threat - What FG Should Do - Diplomat

A diplomat, Ambassador Suleiman Dahiru, has called on the federal government to quickly engage the American government and the American Senate, over the designation of Nigeria and potential invasion, giving them all the facts about what has been going on in the country.

Speaking on a programme on Trust TV, 30 Minutes with Mannir Dan-Ali, Suleiman who has had several postings before his eventual retirement, said the Nigerian government should have acted faster on this matter.

He maintained that by now, the federal government ought to have dispatched a team led by either the Secretary of the Government or the Minister of Foreign Affairs, including the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, who is a Christian, to go and engage the State Department, giving them all the facts about what is going on.

United States President Donald Trump had on Friday designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern and warned that "if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing', to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

He had also instructed the US Department of War to prepare for possible action.

Since then, there have been reactions from authorities, condemning the designation and insisting that there is no Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Ambassador Suleiman also said he had expected the United States Embassy in Nigeria, which is very much aware of all the happenings in the country, to tell the American government the truth about what is going on.

"If they didn't, then it is a failure of diplomacy. Because if you are posted to a foreign country, your primary responsibility is to monitor, observe everything going on, whether it is politics, economics, cultural, social, whatever. And report to your government", he said.

He added that things could have gone differently if the government was on top of its game in the area of diplomacy.

"When I started speaking, I said there has been failure of diplomacy and failure of leadership. When the issue started in the United States Senate by Ted Cruz, that should have been the right time for the Nigerian Senate to assemble facts and figures, possibly with pictures of devastation in both North West, North East, and North Central, involving two states, Benue and Plateau, to go and meet their counterparts in the American Senate and convince them that there is no genocide. I have seen Senator Ali Ndume actually making this argument that there is failure within the Senate, within the National Assembly, because they failed to engage their counterparts in America.

"And it has escalated to many senators introducing other elements and getting the American president to make the pronouncements he made."

He also faulted the absence of ambassadors, over two years after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office, saying it is bad for the system.

"When you have an ambassador, fully accredited, he can book an appointment to see anybody in the receiving authority. But if you don't have an ambassador, you only have a charge d'affaires. A charge d'affaires is not an ambassador. There is a limit to where he can go. I will give you an example. I served in Brazil. When I was in Brazil, if you call the foreign ministry and you want to talk to somebody, the first thing they will do is to ask you, what is your grade? What is your rank? Because diplomacy is very hierarchical. It is very hierarchical. You cannot make a call to talk to somebody senior to you.

"...There is nobody now in the embassy of Nigeria in Washington that can go to the State Department and see even the head of the section dealing with Nigeria," he said.

Daily Trust gathered yesterday that the federal government is using many channels to address the situation. Also yesterday, there were reports that the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, met with the service chiefs. But details of the meeting were not made available to newsmen as at press time.

We've made our position known - House of Reps

Speaking on the matter last night, House Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, said legislative and diplomatic engagements will be deployed in addressing the matter.

Oke said the United States should rather partner Nigeria to fight terrorism and general insecurity without religious colouration.

When asked about the steps taken by the committee in addressing the issue, Oke said, "We have conveyed our position to the US government through the appropriate channel."

Oke faulted Trump's position, insisting that there is no Christian genocide in Nigeria.

"You and I live in this country. The American Mission in Nigeria does not share President Trump's opinion. We have interacted on several occasions, even with the American group that came on fact finding and they agreed that there was nothing like religious genocide in Nigeria.

"Mr President is a Muslim, his wife, Her Excellency (Remi Tinubu) is a serious minded Christian; a Pastor; we don't have religious crisis in Nigeria and we won't succumb to such," he said.

Meanwhile, barring any last minute change, the House of Representatives will today deliberate on the threat by President Trump of a possible military action in Nigeria.

While efforts to get the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi and his deputy, Philip Agbese, to speak on the matter proved abortive last night, some lawmakers who spoke said the matter which is a burning issue in the country at the moment, will get the attention of members upon resumption of plenary today.

One of the lawmakers, in a WhatsApp message to Daily Trust last night said the matter would most likely come up on the floor of the House for deliberation today.

Another source close to the House leadership also corroborated the position that the matter would be tabled on the floor of the House for deliberation today.

Earlier, the House of Representatives on October 8, passed a resolution rejecting claim of religious persecution and genocide against Christians in Nigeria, describing it as a "misleading narrative."

It also called for a coordinated diplomatic and domestic response to the proposed legislation in the United States Senate seeking to designate Nigeria as a "country of particular concern".

Meanwhile, Daily Trust could not get a reaction from the Senate and its spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), neither answered phone calls put through to him nor responded to messages seeking clarification on the matter.

Adaramodu is also a member of the Senate ad hoc committee constituted on October 14, 2025, to develop a comprehensive position paper in response to the concerns over alleged state-backed persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Another member of the committee, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), in a text message, referred our reporter to the chairman of the committee. However, Senate President Godswill Akpabio did not announce a chairman when he named members of the committee.

Although sources identified Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) as the committee's chairman, efforts to reach him were unsuccessful as he neither took phone calls put through to him nor replied to a WhatsApp message seeking his comments.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello (APC, Niger), could not be reached.

Trump's allegation shows U.S. intelligence has failed - NOA

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has dismissed claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, saying the United States has once again erred in its intelligence gathering.

Speaking at the monthly joint security press briefing in Abuja on Monday, the NOA boss described the allegation as false and unfair, stressing that even the U.S. knows there is no systematic persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

"Let me speak specifically to some of the imports of the tweet. One is to say that the Christian genocide in Nigeria, I'm sure even America knows that is not true. This is not the first time that the intelligence of the United States has failed America.

"It failed them in Iraq. It turned out that there were no weapons of mass destruction, and they apologised. It failed them in Libya and many other instances. So, I'm sure this is another error in their intelligence gathering," Issa-Onilu said.

He noted that the recent changes in Nigeria's military leadership demonstrated the government's seriousness about strengthening internal security.

"A country that is not working seriously on the issue of security will not take such drastic steps as the president took last week, changing the top echelons of the military to ensure that the system is rejigged and empowered to do more," he said.

He also noted an improvement in security synergy among the military, Department of State Services, Police, Immigration, and others in October.

"Security synergy among the military, DSS, Police, Immigration Services and others improved measurably in October, producing faster interdictions and fewer casualties.

"Terror-linked arrests rose by 33 per cent, reflecting proactive use of human and digital intelligence. Rescues increased by 40 per cent, showing that security operations are shifting from reactive to preventive.

"Fatalities dropped by 12 per cent, demonstrating effectiveness of joint operations and early warning systems.

"The government acknowledges the sacrifices of our security forces and reaffirms that data-driven collaboration and citizen intelligence are central to sustaining national peace and safety," Issa-Onilu said.

Abdulsalami urges national unity

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has called on Nigerians to set aside their differences and unite in defence of the country's sovereignty, warning that external threats could undermine Nigeria's fragile peace.

Speaking from London in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, Abubakar expressed concern over recent comments attributed to US President Donald Trump, describing them as a "grave threat to the country's hard-won unity."

He said Nigeria must respond to such provocations with restraint and strategic engagement, rather than division and confrontation.

"Unity, wisdom, and diplomacy must take precedence over division and pride at this critical moment," Abubakar said.

He urged the United States to support Nigeria's efforts in combating insecurity, rather than issuing threats that could escalate tensions.

According to the former leader, quiet diplomacy and strategic dialogue are essential in engaging Washington and addressing the underlying issues fuelling the current rhetoric.

Abubakar reiterated the importance of national solidarity, noting that Nigeria's strength lies in its ability to remain united in the face of adversity.

US president's comments oversimplify Nigeria's security crisis - Analyst

A London-based Nigerian analyst has also faulted President Trump's position. Barrister Bulama Bukarti, a Senior Analyst on Conflict and Development in Sub-Saharan Africa, told Daily Trust that the comments risk deepening religious divisions and undermining peace building efforts.

"President Trump's comments reflect a dangerous oversimplification of Nigeria's complex security crisis," Bukarti said. "The claim that there is a 'mass slaughter of Christians' by 'Islamic radicals' distorts the reality on the ground and risks deepening divisions in a country already under immense strain."

He explained that while extremist groups such as Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have targeted Christians, they have also killed tens of thousands of Muslims.

"Yes, the groups have sadly killed many Christians. But they have also massacred tens of thousands of Muslims.

"For instance, data from the Council on Foreign Relations' Nigeria Security Tracker that I gathered and analysed in my PhD thesis shows that between May 2011 and December 2020, Boko Haram carried out 83 attacks on churches and 72 attacks on mosques during that period, killing 1,521 people in churches and 2,017 in mosques," he said.

He added that the group's attacks on civilian locations such as markets, bus stops, and refugee camps disproportionately affect Muslims, as the regions where they operate are predominantly Muslim.

"By framing this crisis as a religious genocide, Mr. Trump's rhetoric not only misinforms the international community but also risks fuelling extremist propaganda and undermining local efforts to build peace," Bukarti warned.

He noted that Nigeria's security challenges are rooted in a mix of factors, including poverty, weak governance, and corruption--not religion alone.

"If the United States truly wants to help, it should strengthen Nigeria's capacity to protect all its citizens, Christian and Muslim alike, rather than import a divisive narrative that serves neither truth nor peace," he said.

Decision misguided - Political scientists

The Nigeria Political Scientists Association (NPSA) has described as misguided the decision of the United States of America. The association said while insecurity in the country remains worrisome, it does not meet the threshold of genocide as defined by international law.

In a statement signed by its President, Professor Hassan Saliu in Ilọrin, NPSA said its examination of relevant documents showed that Nigeria's situation falls short of the definition of genocide as contained in the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

It stressed that this assessment does not absolve the Nigerian State of responsibility for citizens' safety or for the failure to prosecute perpetrators of heinous crimes effectively.

According to the group, government responses have largely been limited to statements and visits without meaningful reforms.

He said the trend signals a lack of commitment to tackling the root causes of insecurity.

"Citizens of different faiths have been victims of violence, and this is worsened by the perception that the State is lenient towards perpetrators.

"The situation demands urgent attention, and government priorities should move from electoral concerns to addressing the growing security crisis", the association said.

NPSA added that while the US classification might be counterproductive, Nigeria should handle the situation through diplomacy and demonstrate its commitment to human rights as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and international conventions.

The association warned that activating US sanctions could harm Nigeria's global image, deepen religious divisions, and reverse diplomatic gains achieved in recent years.

ADC: Trump should support Nigeria to solve its challenges

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it appreciates the United States of America, President Donald Trump and other world leaders for their concern about the security situation in our country, but added that such concerns should be translated into supporting Nigeria to grow her democracy and develop its capacity to solve its own problems.

Reacting to the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by the US President, ADC said mobilising armed troops or even a mere threat of doing so would do more harm than good and ultimately prove counter-productive to Nigeria's democratic aspiration and the long-term unity and stability.

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement said the problem of insecurity in Nigeria did not start with President Tinubu, adding that "The problem is that President Tinubu has refused to acknowledge that the crisis has got worse under his watch and has refused to accept responsibility. Instead, Nigerians have been met with excuses, cruel silence or utter indifference, and political posturing that mocks the tragedy of victims and their families."

ADC also blamed the "structural and diplomatic failures that continue to deepen Nigeria's vulnerability on the international stage," asking why has the Nigerian government failed to appoint ambassadors to key countries, more than two years into its term?

"How can a government that has been boasting of unprecedented revenue success continue to give lack of fund as excuse for not appointing ambassadors?" The party queried.

The party lamented that under President Tinubu, Nigeria has declined both as a continental and a regional leader, saying, "Nothing underlines this decline more than the fracturing of the ECOWAS under his watch.

"A region that once looked up to us for direction and leadership on issues of democratization and security now doesn't think we matter anymore as smaller countries watch us fumble aimlessly with our own domestic crisis", it said.