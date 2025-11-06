Sudan: Italy Provides Crucial Funds to WFP in Support of Sudanese Refugees in Libya

Tripoli — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Libya welcomes a generous contribution of EUR 3 million from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) to support the urgent food needs of Sudanese refugees and Libyan host communities. Since conflict erupted in Sudan in April 2023, the number of Sudanese refugees arriving in Libya has surged, reaching over 357,000 by the end of August 2025. Despite security risks refugees face during their journey, it is estimated that the number of Sudanese seeking refuge in Libya could reach 550,000 by the end of 2025 - nearly 50 percent higher than earlier estimates - with average daily arrivals between 100-150 persons.

"Italy stands firmly alongside Sudanese refugees and the Libyan host communities who continue to show remarkable solidarity despite enormous pressure," said Isabella Lucaferri, Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Regional Office of Tunis, responsible fort Libya. "Through this partnership with WFP, the Italian cooperation reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind and that basic needs, such as food security, are met even in the most challenging contexts."

Gianluca Alberini, Ambassador of Italy to Libya, added: "Italy is responding to Libya's appeal with concrete and tangible support: EUR 3 million to the World Food Programme to provide food and essential assistance to Sudanese refugees. At a time when Libyan communities are generously hosting refugees despite facing complex economic and social challenges, Italy stands by their side through meaningful action."

WFP Libya has been operating with limited resources, which has curtailed its ability to provide monthly assistance to more than approximately 50,000 Sudanese refugees. However, thanks this contribution from Italy, WFP will be able to expand its support up to reach 75,000 people each month from November 2025 to January 2026.

"The rising number of Sudanese refugees in Libya has stretched our already limited resources," said Mohamed Sheikh, WFP Libya Country Director. "This timely contribution from the Italian Cooperation will enable us to continue delivering life-saving food and nutrition assistance to the most vulnerable, including pregnant and nursing women and children under five."

WFP calls on the international community to step up support to meet the growing humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees in Libya and ensure continued assistance to those most at risk.