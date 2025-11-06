Sudan War and Political Uncertainty Block Progress On Abyei Peace Talks

The UN is ready to support Sudan and South Sudan in resuming talks on the disputed Abyei border region, the Security Council heard on Wednesday.

Relations between the neighbouring countries remain deeply affected by the war in Sudan, where the national army and former allies, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been battling for power since April 2023.

Two senior UN officials briefed the Council on developments concerning the fertile strip of territory and the peacekeeping mission there, UNISFA, whose mandate includes monitoring and verifying the redeployment of forces from the oil-rich region, in line with a 2011 agreement.

Political process stalled

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, said the political process remains stalled, which has been the case since the Sudan war broke out.

Although there have been movements towards dialogue, "considerable challenges remain in achieving progress on the final status of Abyei." They include dynamics related to the conflict in Sudan and political uncertainty in South Sudan.

She noted that the recent strategic review of UNISFA - which the Council requested last November - "outlined a reinvigorated political role for the Mission, which stands ready to provide support to the parties as they plan a resumption of talks."

RSF presence and communal tensions

Meanwhile, UNISFA has continued to report an increased presence of RSF elements and associated individuals in northern Abyei.

This has contributed to elevated crime rates, particularly in Amiet Market, a popular trading hub for the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities.

"The market's rapid growth in recent years has made it a potential flashpoint for intercommunal tensions, adding a new challenge for UNISFA," said Ms. Pobee, pointing to illegal checkpoints set up by the RSF and other armed groups.

"UNISFA has had no choice but to engage regularly with armed actors present in the area to facilitate their removal, remind them that their presence in the Abyei Administrative Area is contrary to the demilitarized and weapon-free status of Abyei, and prevent their return."

Furthermore, South Sudanese security forces also continue to be present in southern Abyei, another violation.

"I reiterate the call for the immediate withdrawal of all armed forces and other armed actors from Abyei, in conformity with the weapon-free status of Abyei," she said.

'Untenable' operating environment

Ms. Pobee said the strategic review also detailed how the operational environment for the mission's former logistics centre and Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) headquarters in Kadugli, Sudan, "has become simply untenable."

The fighting is putting peacekeepers at risk and "the situation has become more dire with a surge in targeted drone strikes" by the RSF, which has had an adverse effect on UNISFA's air operations.

Furthermore, the Sudan conflict and the continued influx of displaced people continue to create economic hardship in Abyei, and the mission has had to facilitate activities by humanitarians assisting the population.

Impact in South Sudan

The war also continues to impact security in South Sudan, UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong, told the Council.

Cross-border movements by armed groups on both sides have led to increased insecurity in and around the border area.

The war and the deterioration in security are also affecting South Sudan's primary source of revenue as oil flow and exports through Sudan have been significantly disrupted, resulting in a nearly 25 per cent contraction in the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Only after increased bilateral engagement and new arrangements to improve security along the pipeline route and other installations, oil production and transportation resumed early this year," he said.

However, subsequent RSF attacks on oil installations that took place in May and August "resulted in oil spills, environmental damage and led to an emergency shutdown of operations."

Supporting dialogue

In her briefing, Ms. Pobee noted that both Sudan and South Sudan have indicated their openness to resuming contact on Abyei.

Last month, the countries announced their intention to reactivate cooperation agreements focusing on security and the economy.

As the African Union (AU) continues to have a critical role in facilitating engagement between the sides, UNIFSA will continue its close coordination with the organization, she said.

Mr. Cong also welcomed renewed efforts to revive the Abyei political process and looked forward to supporting the AU in this regard.