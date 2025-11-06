Nigeria: We'll Collaborate With Govt to Fight Malnutrition - Yobe Govt

The Yobe State government has announced its readiness to collaborate with the federal government to fight malnutrition in the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni stated this when he received the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Public Health, Mrs. Uju Rochas-Anwukah, and her entourage to Yobe State on high level Nutrition 774 advocacy visit in Damaturu.

The Governor has also inaugurated the State Council on Nutrition 774 initiative to implement tbe programme in the state.

Governor Buni said Yobe State remains fully aligned with the objectives of the programme as a driving force to improve public health for sustainable growth.

"It is my pleasure to humbly and proudly share with you that our administration in Yobe State launched a massive agricultural empowerment programme to boost food security, nutrition and economic growth.

"This encouraged mass involvement of our people in agricultural production, paving way for a smooth and easy collaboration, and integration into the Nutrition 774 programme, bringing both Yobe state and the Federal Government on the same page" he said.

According to the Governor, Yobe State government has integrated nutrition-sensitive interventions into the state's health, education, and social protection Programmes as well as the skill acquisition programme of the state Ministry of Women Affairs being part of the state recovery programme to build a healthy population.

"The Nutrition 774 Initiative reflects a bold and transformative vision that every Local Government Area becomes a hub for community driven nutrition action. It underscores the importance of strong coordination, multi-sectoral collaboration, and the active participation of our people at the grassroots" he added.

"We have through strong partnerships with development partners such as UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Food Program, World Bank, UNDP and other partners expanded community-based nutrition services, strengthened maternal and child health systems, and improved access to life-saving interventions for vulnerable groups.

"The visit therefore presents us with a valuable opportunity to deepen collaboration between the Federal and State Governments. We are eager to identify priority areas where federal technical and financial support can complement our ongoing efforts to catalyze impactful delivery at the grassroots" the Governor said.

Earlier the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Mrs Uju Rochas-Anwukah, commended Governor Buni for his achievements in healthcare delivery and agriculture as necessary sectors for nutritional development.

"You have been a great silent achiever especially in agriculture and the health sector making us all proud, and we hope these achievements would reflect in the Nutrition 774 initiative"

She expressed optimism that the programme would be a success story in Yobe.