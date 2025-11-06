Nigeria: North-East APC Vice Chair Engages Stakeholders, Reaffirms Support for Tinubu, Loyalty to Ribadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, has held a strategic engagement meeting with party stakeholders across Adamawa State, aimed at strengthening party structures, enhancing grassroots participation, and deepening unity among members.

The interactive session, which brought together party executives, elders, youth representatives, women leaders, and other critical stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state, focused on strategies to reposition the APC for future electoral victories and effective governance.

In his remarks, Comrade Mustapha commended the commitment and loyalty of party members at all levels, describing the Adamawa APC as a model of discipline, resilience, and collective purpose. He emphasised that the success of any political organisation depends on internal harmony, respect for leadership, and sustained engagement with the grassroots.

"Adamawa APC is blessed with listening leaders and loyal followers," Comrade Mustapha stated. "We remain fully aligned with the leadership of our great party. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is our National Leader, while the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is the leader of the party in Adamawa. We are always loyal to the leadership; if they say we should do something, we comply; if they say we shouldn't, we refrain."

He further urged the party faithful to close ranks, avoid internal divisions, and work collectively to consolidate the APC's strength in the state. He reaffirmed that the North-East zone, and Adamawa State in particular, remained committed to the success of the Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The meeting also featured goodwill messages from party executives, legislators, and local government party chairmen, who pledged their continued support for Comrade Mustapha's leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to the unity, growth, and progress of the APC in Adamawa State.

Resolutions were reached to sustain regular stakeholder engagements, intensify membership drives at the grassroots, and strengthen communication between the state and local structures of the party to ensure effective coordination ahead of future political activities.