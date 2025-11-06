Lesotho: Women Parliamentarians Seek to Prevent GBV

WOMEN parliamentarians and key stakeholders have met to discuss strategies to curb Gender-Based Violence (GBV), insecurities, and systemic inequalities that continue to threaten the rights and well-being of women and other vulnerable groups in Lesotho.

Speaking at a Parliamentary Women's Caucus workshop held this week at Mpilo Hotel, the Caucus Secretary-General, 'Mabataung Mokhathali, said the session focused on the prevention of violence and Parliament's oversight responsibilities.

Ms Mokhathali said the workshop aimed to present relevant data, analyse current trends, and review existing mechanisms to strengthen Parliament's accountability in addressing GBV. It also sought to evaluate legislation, identify areas for improvement, and equip Members of Parliament (MPs) with tools to respond effectively to gender-related issues.

"The Joint Women's Parliamentary Caucus consists of all women from the National Assembly and Senate -- 43 members in total. We are gathered to discuss and share strategies that can be employed to minimise GBV, insecurities, and systemic inequalities that threaten the well-being and rights of women and vulnerable groups in Lesotho," Ms Mokhathali said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As representatives and lawmakers, parliamentarians have a critical role in shaping responsive policies that demand accountability and drive behavioural change in our communities."

Parliamentary Women's Caucus Chairperson, 'Makatleho Motsoasele, stressed the need for collective action to address the scourge of GBV, which continues to devastate families, communities, and the nation at large.

"We are here to collectively raise our voices and draw attention to the persistent violence against women and girls. We cannot deny the power of unity in raising awareness, supporting survivors, and advocating for policy reforms that protect the most vulnerable among us," Ms Motsoasele said.

She said violence against women was not only a violation of human rights but also a major obstacle to gender equality and sustainable development.

"It prevents women and girls from realising their full potential and contributing meaningfully to their communities and the broader society."

She cited alarming statistics from the Police Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU), which show that 86 percent of women in Lesotho have experienced some form of GBV.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Lesotho ranks third globally in rape incidence and sixth in murder rates -- ahead of some countries at war. This is not the Lesotho we want. These figures highlight the urgent need for sustained action to achieve our vision of eliminating GBV and femicide by 2030," she stated.

She also expressed concern about the growing number of child marriages and teenage pregnancies, describing them as a "crisis that cannot be ignored".

"In Lesotho, every year thousands of our children are married off or become pregnant. According to UNICEF, our adolescent fertility rate stands at 90 births per 1000 girls -- far higher than the global average of 44. These are young girls who should be in school, playing with their peers, and dreaming about their future," she said.

United Nations Resident Representative, Amanda Khozi Mukwashi, said no woman could be considered free until all women were free. She said women and girls often bear the brunt of violence because of the legislative and cultural environments that make them unsafe.

"Our young girls are sometimes raped and forced to keep pregnancies. Because of the restrictive legal and cultural environment, they resort to unsafe abortions and lose their lives in the process. We must create a safe environment where girls can grow up protected from such dangers," Ms Mukwashi said.

She reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at addressing community-driven violence.

"GBV is a form of community-driven violence -- it starts in our homes and communities. We must confront it from all angles."