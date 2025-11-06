Nigeria: Fear Grips Benue Community After Suspected Herdsmen Kill 7 Farmers

Palpable fear has gripped the people of the Ohimini local government area of Benue State, who have continued to flee in droves, following the invasion and killing of seven farmers in Oglewu-Icho council ward by the marauding herdsmen.

Efforts to get reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, failed as she neither picked nor replied to text messages as of press time.

However, a local, who identified himself as Inalegwu, explained that the killers struck on Monday and Tuesday at about 8 and 9: am.

He said the suspected herdsmen invaded farm lands, located at the outskirts of Anwule Oglewu, killing seven farmers on the spot, while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said some of the marauders came from Onyagede, a village in Ohimini while others came from Akpasu, a village in Okpokwu local government.

The killings have created anxiety and apprehension among the villagers who are fleeing to neighbouring communities, he added.

"So many people escaped into the surrounding bushes with varying degrees of injuries while the attackers also went away with some motorcycles belonging to members of the community.

"It is unfortunate that the attack came a few hours after an adviser to the state governor and security operatives deployed in the area left. The situation demands urgent security intervention," Inalegwu added.

He continued, "Four corpses have so far been recovered and deposited in the morgue, while scores are still missing and the youths are combing the surrounding bushes to recover the missing farmers."

He gave the names of farmers who lost their lives in the attacked to include Ejeh Titus, Charly Ajeonye, Peter Ejembi, Ekoja Gabriel, Pastor Simon Ngachi and Mr. Ada Ijiga, and Ejeh Uloko.