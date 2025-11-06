Africa: Oxfam Reaction to IPC Hunger Reports On Sudan and South Sudan

5 November 2025
Oxfam International (Oxford)
press release

In reaction to the publication of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reports on Sudan and South Sudan, Fati N'Zi-Hassane, Oxfam in Africa Regional Director said:

"The confirmation of famine in Sudan by the IPC Famine Review Committee, alongside the latest IPC report on South Sudan, paints a deeply alarming picture for the region. We stand in solidarity with the people in Sudan who are facing hunger, displacement, violence, and suffering. Oxfam continues to provide support to Sudanese refugees going to neighboring countries and calls for an end to the mass-scale violence and atrocities against civilians by all warring sides.

"In South Sudan, despite hosting refugees and returnees from Sudan, millions continue to face crisis-level hunger (IPC 3+), while communities in the Southern Sobat corridor are enduring catastrophic conditions and remain at risk of famine.

"No one should face starvation in 2025. Communities in South Sudan are resilient, but their resilience has limits. Without urgent humanitarian access, peace, and more investment in local recovery, we risk losing thousands of lives."

