Sudan: French Ambassador to Sudan Condemns RSF War Crimes

Port Sudan — French Ambassador to Sudan, Bertrand Cochery, has confirmed his country's condemnation of the war crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces militia in the cities of El Fasher and Bara.

The French diplomat has expressed France's support for respecting Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial unity is non-negotiable. He emphasized his country's commitment to these principles and called for a unified, reconciled Sudan that controls its own future.

In a statement to SUNA during a celebration organized by the French Language Association in Port Sudan, Tuesday, to mark the visit of the ambassador and cultural attaché to the country, which will last several days, Cochery expressed France's interest in conducting constructive discussions with Sudan more than ever before.

He called for seizing opportunities for dialogue in any forum, whether bilateral or multilateral. The ambassador referred to the tragedy that unfolded in El Fasher, North Darfur, following the Rapid Support Forces militia entry into the city, describing the ensuing events as a "series of brutal and appalling crimes" in El Fasher, Bara, and the surrounding areas.

He stated that "what we need today is to condemn the crimes, violations, and rapes wherever they are committed, and to draw greater international attention to the war in Sudan. This must not be a forgotten war."

The French diplomat noted the two years of war during which Sudan's voice was not heard by the world, explaining that a segment of the international community has now recognized the war in Sudan due to the events in El Fasher.

He expressed his hope that the war would end and that the free flow of humanitarian aid would be guaranteed everywhere, calling for an inclusive Sudanese national dialogue.

He affirmed France's commitment to cooperating with Sudan in constructive discussions, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for a future of peace and stability.