Nigeria: 90% of Nigerians Lack Access to Basic Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services - Report

Over 90 percent of Nigeria's population remain without access to complete basic water, sanitation, and hygiene, WASH, services, a 2021 WASH NORM report has revealed.

Disclosing this and more at a two-day media dialogue on Wednesday, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, WASH Specialist, Mr. Monday Johnson, described the situation as alarming and worsening due to unplanned urban expansion, weak infrastructure, and poor government investment.

At the media dialogue themed: "Accelerating Actions to Improve Urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria," held in collaboration with the Oyo State Ministry of Information, Johnson who quoted a 2021 WASH report said only 10 per cent of the population have access to complete basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services, using the global JMP definitions.

"The overall status of the WASH Sector in Nigeria is low. Only 10% of the population have access to complete basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services, using the global JMP definitions.

Those living in rural areas are three times more disadvantaged than those in urban areas.

He warned that the country's growing population and rapid urbanisation were deepening the WASH crisis.

According to him, Nigeria's cities are becoming overcrowded and under-resourced, with water and sanitation systems stretched beyond capacity. He cautioned that the projected population surge by 2050 could further cripple access to clean water and basic sanitation unless governments at all levels take urgent, coordinated action.

Johnson said: "We must understand and agree that more people are moving into urban areas, thereby overstressing the available sanitation and hygiene facilities. The urban centres are already overwhelmed -- more people, fewer facilities.

He identified Ekiti as one of the few states with an updated WASH policy, urging other states to emulate such commitment and ensure strict enforcement.

He further stressed that access to clean water and sanitation is a fundamental right and the cornerstone of public health.

"The driver of healthy living is the availability of good WASH facilities," he said. "Government must increase funding, develop strong policies, and engage the private sector to close the service delivery gap."

Johnson also called for a policy directive mandating public facilities such as filling stations, markets, and motor parks to provide clean water and sanitation services to discourage open defecation.

He recommended the establishment of a dedicated Urban Sanitation Coordination Unit under relevant ministries to institutionalize budgeting and implementation, mainstream urban sanitation into state development plans, and train sanitation officers and private operators for improved service delivery.

Johnson urged state governments to update and approve their WASH policies, create enabling environments for private sector participation, and develop full-chain sanitation models -- covering containment, emptying, transport, treatment, and reuse -- to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for all Nigerians.