Nigeria: Foreign Lobbyists Fuelling Genocide Claims in Nigeria - Govt

Abuja — The Federal Government yesterday dismissed claims of systemic religious persecution in Nigeria, alleging that foreign lobbyists, particularly in the United States, are driving claims of Christian genocide in the country and influencing international perceptions of the country's security challenges.

It also, as response to claims that it was not doing enough to fight terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country, said no fewer than 13,500 terrorists had so far been killed, with 17,000 suspects arrested.

This is even as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, wrote the US President, Donald Trump, refuting claims of targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria, insisting that such accusations do not reflect realities in the country.

But US senator, Ted Cruz, who had been in the forefront of campaign against Christian killings in the country, has vowed to release names of government officials involved in persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Similarly, a member of the US House of Representatives, Riley Moore, late Tuesday, slammed the Chinese government over its reaction to President Trump's plan to take military action on Nigeria, saying China had no right to dictate America's foreign policy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who dismissed claims of religious persecution in Nigeria, told members of the Diplomatic Corps in Abuja yesterday that Nigeria remains a secular democracy where citizens of all faiths co-exist peacefully.

Tuggar, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, said: "Recent external claims suggesting systemic religious persecution in Nigeria are unfounded, inaccurate, and fail to reflect the reality of our pluralistic and tolerant society.

"Nigeria's secular nature remains deeply embedded in both our Constitution and national ethos, guaranteeing freedom of religion and belief to every citizen."

He explained that such narratives often stemmed from misinterpretation of isolated incidents, rather than any state-sanctioned discrimination.

The minister urged international observers and partners to engage constructively with verified data and credible local institutions before drawing conclusions about Nigeria's internal affairs.

Tuggar reaffirmed that Nigeria remains an inclusive democracy where Christians and Muslims hold leadership positions across all levels, adding that religious diversity continue to strengthen the nation's unity.

He also highlighted the roles of inter-faith bodies such as the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, NIREC; Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, in fostering dialogue and mutual respect among faith communities.

"The Nigerian state is secular in both structure and function. Policies and institutions operate without religious bias, ensuring that Christians and Muslims hold leadership positions across all levels.

"The recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, based on speculations of religious persecution, is fundamentally misinformed," Tuggar said.

On national security, he said: "The Tinubu administration has adopted a comprehensive approach, combining military strength, intelligence, diplomacy, and community engagement.

"Sustained operations, such as Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Lake Sanity, have degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP, reclaimed vast territories and facilitated the return of millions of displaced persons."

The minister reaffirmed that Nigeria's Constitution guarantees complete freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, assuring that the government will continue to promote inter-faith harmony and national cohesion.

We've killed 13,500 terrorists, arrested 17,000 suspects --FG

At a separate briefing in Abuja with the presidential media team, also yesterday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, spoke of the strident efforts the Federal Government had been making to tackle terrorism and make the country safer for its citizens, irrespective of religious creed.

He said government had also taken note of the concerns raised by the U.S President, Donald Trump, over killing of Christians in Nigeria which, it claimed, was borne out of misreading and misjudging the reality of Nigeria's true security situation by Trump.

Idris said contrary to the U.S position, Nigeria faces long-standing security challenges that had impacted Christians and Muslims alike, pointing out that there is no deliberate effort by government to single out a particular religion for genocide.

The minister said that due to its determination to tackle terrorism and other security challenges, security agencies under the Tinubu administration, had so far killed 13,500 terrorists, arrested no fewer than 17,000 suspected terrorists and freed 9,800 victims since coming to power in 2023.

He said: "It is important to restate that the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group. As in many parts of the world, extremism is mindless, blind to religion, tribe, or class. It is a war against all peace-loving Nigerians and against the unity and progress of our great nation.

"Therefore, any narrative suggesting that the Nigerian state is failing to take action against religious attacks is based on misinformation or faulty data. Several leading personnel of the very dedicated Armed Forces of Nigeria and the country's intelligence agencies are Christians, working and succeeding alongside their Muslim colleagues in the fight against extremists and criminals waging war against our country and values.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is more than determined to confront and end these security challenges. Since May 2023 when he assumed office, Nigeria's security agencies have neutralised more than 13,500 terrorists through sustained operations and arrested over 17,000 suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation or prosecution for various offences.

"Also, more than 9,800 victims abducted by terrorist elements, including women and children, have been rescued and reintegrated.

"The recent change in service chiefs and the subsequent realignment within the armed forces and security agencies reflect President Tinubu's determination to reinvigorate Nigeria's security architecture. This strategic overhaul is designed to infuse fresh energy, innovation and accountability into our national defence and intelligence systems.

"The mission is to deliver better results, strengthen coordination among the services, and stamp out terrorism and violent crime in every part of Nigeria. The President's directive is unequivocal, that every inch of Nigerian territory must be secured, and every citizen must live free from fear.

"Our military and other security agencies are winning the war on terrorism and the results in the past years and, especially, in the last two years of President Tinubu's leadership are real and remarkable.

"We have made stringent efforts in curtailing access to small arms and light weapons by non-state actors. Security agencies recovered and destroyed over 5,000 military-grade rifles and intercepted over 20 gun-running networks in the past months.

"In the past two years, significant progress has been made in the war against terrorism across the North-West, North-East and South-East, North-Central, and other parts of our country. Within this period, the number of terrorism-related attacks has plummeted.

"In March, a report by the Global Terrorism Index indicated that terrorist attacks were at their lowest in over a decade in Nigeria.

"In the past eight months, the Nigerian military neutralised over 592 terrorists in Borno State alone. Over 13,500 terrorists and armed criminals have been neutralised. More than 17,000 arrests made. Over 11,200 hostages freed. More importantly, over 124,000 insurgents and their families surrendered, handing over more than 11,000 weapons.

"In the North-West, especially Zamfara and Kaduna, 11,250 hostages have been freed, and some of the terror leaders, including Ali Kachala, Boderi, Halilu Sububu, have been neutralised. In August, the military intercepted and killed, in one fell swoop, over 400 armed bandits who had converged to attack a village in Zamfara.

"Two terrorism suspects, Mahmud Muhammad Usman and Abubakar Abba, who are wanted internationally, are currently undergoing prosecution. The two, who are believed to be leaders of the Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria's Al-Qaeda affiliate, were captured in a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation in July.

"Their arrest marked a turning point in our ongoing operations against terrorism. Usman, the self-styled Emir of ANSARU, allegedly coordinated various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria. He is also believed to have masterminded several high-profile kidnappings and robberies, the proceeds of which were used to finance terrorism over the years.

"Abba, Usman's chief of staff and deputy, is alleged to have led the so-called "Mahmudawa" cell, which operated around the Kainji National Park, located on the border between the states of Niger and Kwara, as well as the Republic of Benin.

"Another terror suspect, Khalid Al Barnawi, accused of being the mastermind of the August 26, 2011, bombing of the United Nations complex in Abuja, in which 20 people were killed and more than 70 others injured, is also facing prosecution.

"Captured in 2016, Al Barnawi is facing trial along with four other terror suspects - Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello aka Datti, Mohammed Salisu, and Yakubu Nuhu aka Bello Maishayi.

"We shall continue to make the suspects accountable for disrupting the peace of our country, in consonance with the rule of law. The federal government will not recline until the remnants of these hounds of death are permanently removed.

"The government of Nigeria remains open and willing to work closely with the government of the United States, other friendly nations and partners, to achieve our shared goal -- the complete elimination of terrorism on Nigerian soil."

No targeted killing of Christians in Nigeria, Keyamo writes Trump

Similarly, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has in a letter addressed to the US President, Donald Trump, refuted claims alleging mass or targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria, insisting that such accusations do not reflect realities in the country.

In the rebuttal posted on his X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, urged Trump to deepen co-operation with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, rather than rely on what he described as inaccurate external narratives.

Keyamo, who said he was born and raised a Christian, reminded Trump of his decades-long activism, including receiving the Global Human Rights Award in Washington in 2017 from the United States Global Leadership Council, stated that, contrary to the allegations circulating internationally, Christians in Nigeria were not specifically targeted for persecution or killing based on their faith.

"It would have been unconscionable for me to serve in any government that targets Christians. It is simply not true that Christians are being specifically targeted in Nigeria for persecution, killings, or harassment on account of their faith," Keyamo wrote.

According to him, Nigeria, like many nations, has faced violence from extremist and criminal groups such as Boko Haram, armed herdsmen, and cattle rustlers, adding that these security challenges predated the current administration and had affected citizens of all religious backgrounds.

Keyamo added that President Tinubu, despite being a Muslim, is widely regarded as a moderate leader with strong ties to the Christian community.

"Nigeria is a secular state. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and prohibits the adoption of a state religion.

"The insecurity experienced in some regions has affected adherents of all faiths, and the government has never shielded one group at the expense of another," he said.

"The Nigerian people ask for sincere understanding, cooperation, and open dialogue with your government. We ask that you broaden your sources of information to gain a balanced view of events in Nigeria," he wrote.

He called for strengthened bilateral ties and reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to peace and religious harmony.

Trump lied about Christian genocide in Nigeria -- Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, accused President Trump of making false claims about 'Christian genocide' in Nigeria, describing the American leader as someone who harbours hostility toward Africa.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, yesterday, Falana said Trump's allegation that thousands of Christians were being systematically killed in Nigeria was not backed by evidence.

He said: "My position is that Mr Trump has lied to the whole world by alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria without any evidence to back it up.

"He said about 3,100 Christians have been killed in Nigeria. When you look at the narrative of Mr Trump, and match it with what is on ground, the killers -- be it terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and so on and so forth, or people we simply call gunmen -- do not care about your religion and many of them care about the ransom that you're going to pay. So, it's not about religion."

Falana noted that in violence-prone areas such as Benue and Plateau states, the conflict is rooted in land and grazing disputes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Those who are killing there are either killing to expropriate land, or killing to feed their animals," he said.

The human rights lawyer advised the Federal Government not to be overly concerned about Trump's recent threat of military action against Nigeria, but to examine its own shortcomings in tackling insecurity.

He said: "Instead of losing sleep over Trump's statement, the government has a duty to look inwards; where have we made errors?

"I know him, I know his antics, I know his hatred for Africa. This matter is about the resources of our country. The same guys who are promoting this debate are also saying let's cut China to size in Africa. We must look at the geopolitical considerations... and the errors made by our government in the past and present."

U.S. Senator, Cruz vows to release names of Nigerian officials involved in religious persecution

However, US senator, Ted Cruz, reacting to President Donald Trump's designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, has said the next step was to hold Nigerian officials accountable.

Cruz, who is championing the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, a bill designed to protect Christians and other religious minorities from widespread persecution in Nigeria, on his official X handle late Tuesday, said he had been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria as a CPC and to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials responsible for religious persecution.

His post reads: "I've been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible.

"Thank you to President Trump for his leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.

"Now, we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable. I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks."

You won't dictate our foreign policy, US lawmaker slams China over remarks on Nigeria

Another lawmaker and a member of the US House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has slammed the Chinese government for criticising President Trump over threat to launch military action on Nigeria, warning that China had no right to dictate America's foreign policy.

Recall that Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, had said on Tuesday that China is firmly opposed to any country using religion and human rights as excuse to interfere in other countries' internal affairs and threatening other countries with sanctions and force.

Referring to Trump's threats, she described Nigeria as China's comprehensive strategic partner.

"We oppose any country's interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of religion and human rights. We oppose the wanton threat of sanctions and the use of force," Ning had said.

Dismissing China's stance in an X post yesterday, Moore described the Asian country as a communist autocracy.

He said: "President Trump is absolutely right to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering horrific persecution, and even martyrdom, for their faith in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

"China will not dictate our foreign policy to us, and we will not be lectured by a Communist autocracy that recently arrested 30 Christian pastors for their faith and throws ethnic minorities in concentration camps."