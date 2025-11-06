Nigeria: CSOs Raise Red Flag Over FIRS Officials As New Tax Regime Looms

ABUJA - A coalition of civil society organisations on Wednesday raised concerns over possible conflict-of-interest issues involving some officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

They called on the National Assembly and anti-corruption agencies to urgently look into the matter to protect the integrity of Nigeria's tax system ahead of the planned new tax regime.

The coalition, operating under the banner of the Coalition of Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisations for Development (COCSOD), staged a peaceful demonstration in Abuja to press home its demands.

Speaking during the protest, the group's spokesperson, Comrade Odey Otunu, said the matter deserved immediate attention to sustain public confidence in the country's revenue administration.

He explained that petitions had already been submitted to the National Assembly, while further engagements were being planned with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other oversight bodies.

COCSOD said its investigation uncovered documents suggesting that some senior officials of the FIRS may have links to private companies despite being in full-time public service.

The group said this was worrying because such situations could amount to a conflict of interest.

"It is a matter of grave concern, backed by incontrovertible evidence, that senior officers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), not excluding the Chairman, that while in full-time employment, have been and remain active shareholders, directors, and persons of significant control in private companies incorporated under the laws of Nigeria," the coalition alleged during street demonstration.

The coalition also pointed to several company records it claims reveal shareholdings and directorships linked to FIRS officials.

"These acts constitute not only a reckless abuse of office but also a brazen violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, and the extant Public Service Rules," they continued.

The group noted that its attempts to obtain official responses from the affected officials had not been successful.

"We have written to them and written reminders to get official responses to no avail," the coalition noted.

COCSOD expressed concern that issues of this nature, if not addressed, could weaken public trust in the country's tax administration and create doubts about the fairness of the upcoming tax reforms.

They referred to constitutional provisions and relevant court rulings that bar public officers from owning or running private businesses while in full-time government employment, except for farming.

As part of its next steps, COCSOD said it would sustain public advocacy, including more peaceful marches to the National Assembly, EFCC, ICPC and other regulatory bodies until the concerns are addressed.

"We urge the National Assembly to do their jobs properly as we shall continue to monitor the progress of the processes," Otunu added.

The group assured that it would continue to mobilise public support to ensure transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in Nigeria's tax system remain a priority.