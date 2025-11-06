Nigeria: Rights Group Seeks IGP's Intervention Over Police Handling of Tanker Drivers' Union Dispute

Lagos, Nigeria - The Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene in what it describes as concerns raised by members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Ejigbo Unit regarding police actions in an ongoing union leadership dispute.

At a press conference, HURMA's Executive Director, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, said the group had received reports from some PTD members--including their unit leader, Alhaji Ganiyu Oyebola--expressing worry over police invitations and arrests connected to the leadership tussle. He noted that the matter is already before the National Industrial Court in Lagos.

Isiak emphasized that the organisation was not making any accusations against the police or union leaders, but was appealing for "fairness, restraint, and respect for due process" while the court case is pending.

He explained that the dispute arises from disagreements within the PTD Ejigbo Unit over the process for conducting internal elections, and that some members believe external intervention may influence the outcome of the ongoing litigation.

HURMA urged the IGP to ensure that all police interactions with the parties remain neutral, transparent, and in line with legal procedures. The group outlined its requests as follows:

That any further police actions relating to the dispute be guided strictly by the rule of law and in recognition of the pending court case.

That police units handling petitions from any party act with impartiality. That any concerns raised by PTD members be reviewed to ensure no procedural errors occurred. That the rights and safety of all parties involved in the union matter be protected.

Isiak added that HURMA remains committed to promoting dialogue and peaceful resolution in labour-related conflicts.

The organisation also commended the office of the IGP for its ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism and public trust in the police.

As of the time of this report, the Nigeria Police Force and NUPENG have not issued formal statements regarding HURMA's appeal.