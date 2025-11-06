Nigeria: Lagos Trains 10,000 Safeguarding Officers to Protect Children

The Lagos State Government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has trained over 10,000 safeguarding officers across schools and institutions.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said this at the One-Day Policy Review of the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme (SCPP) on Wednesday in Ikeja.

Vivour-Adeniyi said the training was part of efforts to strengthen child protection and ensure the safety of every child in the state.

She said the initiative reflected the state government's resolve to create a safe, dignified, and hopeful environment for children, in line with the vision of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration.

According to her, the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme stands as one of the most forward-thinking child safety frameworks in Nigeria.

"It was designed to prevent abuse before it happens, and where harm occurs, to ensure that the system responds quickly, compassionately, and effectively," she said.

The executive secretary said the agency, in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies, had also mainstreamed safeguarding policies in public and private schools.

She said the agency had strengthened referral pathways for child protection, and provided psychosocial and legal support to thousands of children and families.

According to her, emerging issues such as online grooming, technology-facilitated abuse, and the effects of economic hardship on families make it necessary to review and strengthen existing policies.

She described the policy review as "a conversation for the future", urging stakeholders to share experiences and practical recommendations that could further protect children from abuse and neglect.

Vivour-Adeniyi reaffirmed the Lagos State Government's commitment under the THEMES+ Agenda to making the state the safest place for children to live, learn, and thrive.

"The DSVA continues to champion this cause through advocacy, training, rescue operations, and survivor support services.

"Our 24/7 toll-free line -- 08000 333 333 -- ensures that when a child cries for help, Lagos State answers," she said.

The executive secretary commended stakeholders from the judiciary, education, health, law enforcement, faith-based organisations, and civil society for their contributions to building a legacy of child safety and accountability in the state.

She called on all participants to renew their collective commitment to protecting children.

"When we protect a child, we preserve potential; when we safeguard a child, we secure the destiny of a nation," Vivour-Adeniyi said.

Also, Dr Hakeem Shittu, the Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), said the policy review was a vital step toward ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for every child.

Shittu, who was represented by Odunola Oni, Guidance Chancellor at LASUBEB, commended DSVA for its tireless efforts in promoting the welfare and protection of children.

He urged continued collaboration among stakeholders to create a society where children could thrive and reach their full potential.

"LASUBEB will continue to partner with DSVA to ensure that domestic and sexual violence are completely eradicated in our society," the chairman said.

Also speaking, Mr Taiwo Akinlami, a Public Interest and Social Development Legal Practitioner, called for annual vetting of adults working with children.

Akinlami, who is also a child protection expert, called for the redefinition of the term "trusted adult" to mean only vetted adults, adding that no individual should be allowed to work with children without undergoing background and health checks.

He urged government and stakeholders to strengthen Section K, Subsection 2.3 of the policy, which dealt with safer recruitment.

According to him, most child abusers are not strangers but familiar figures such as family members, religious leaders, teachers, and non governmental organisation workers.

"The concept of a trusted adult must change to mean a vetted adult. Any adult who has not been vetted to work with children is not safe.

"No child is safe with anybody, irrespective of their title -- whether bishop, imam, or sultan -- unless the person has been vetted," he said.

The expert explained that vetting should include annual background checks and medical examinations, especially for those working in creches, daycare centres, and schools where children were highly vulnerable.

He also raised concerns over poor implementation of existing child protection provisions, urging that implementation committees be reconstituted and funded to ensure the SCPP was effectively enforced across all ministries, schools, and child-centred organisations.