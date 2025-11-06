Nigeria: Anambra Guber Poll, a Chance for INEC to Win Back Trust - Ekwueme

ABUJA - Former Anambra South Senatorial Bye-Election candidate, Barr. Peter Ekwueme, has called on the newly-appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to ensure that the upcoming Anambra governorship election becomes a turning point that restores public trust in Nigeria's electoral process.

In a statement he personally signed and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Ekwueme described the election as a crucial opportunity for the Commission to prove that Nigerians can once again rely on the credibility of their votes.

Ekwueme recalled his experience during the 2025 Anambra South Senatorial Bye-Election, saying the level of malpractice witnessed left many worried about the state of Nigeria's democracy.

"As someone who recently contested in the Anambra South Senatorial Bye-Election of 2025, I witnessed firsthand the troubling realities that continue to undermine our democracy, from the supply of incomplete sensitive materials to widespread and open vote buying, even in the presence of law enforcement agencies," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed that the Anambra governorship election would be the first major test of the new INEC Chairman's leadership and urged him to demonstrate integrity, fairness and a commitment to protecting the people's mandate.

"Your appointment offers a new beginning; a chance to restore confidence and show that INEC can once again stand tall as an impartial umpire," he wrote.

Ekwueme encouraged the Commission to guard against any form of compromise and allow the people's voice to prevail through a transparent and credible process.

"Ndi Anambra are a discerning people. We deserve nothing short of a credible election, one that reflects the true will of the people, free from manipulation and vote trading," he stated.

He noted that at a time when many Nigerians feel disillusioned with elections, getting it right in Anambra would go a long way in rebuilding trust in the democratic system.

"At a time when Nigeria yearns for something to believe in, a free and credible election in Anambra would be a powerful milestone, a beam of hope that our democracy can still deliver justice and truth," Ekwueme added.

Ekwueme explained that he ensured his letter reached the INEC Chairman's office before making it public, describing the gesture as a mark of respect.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed hope that Prof. Amupitan would rise to the occasion and lead INEC with courage, transparency and a strong sense of responsibility, saying the Anambra poll could set a new standard for elections across the country.