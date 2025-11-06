Liberia: President Boakai Requests Extension for Submission of 2026 Budget

Capitol Hill, November 5, 2025: The Liberian Senate has officially received a request from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai seeking an extension of the deadline for the submission of the Draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Initially, the national budget was scheduled to be presented to the legislature by October 31, 2025.

President Boakai, in his formal communication to the Senate, explained that the requested extension is necessary to allow for further consultations with key stakeholders and external partners.

The President emphasized that these additional discussions are vital to ensuring that the upcoming budget is credible, comprehensive, and realistic.

He further noted that the additional time would help align the budget with domestic fiscal requirements and with international best practices in public financial management.

After the President's request was read in plenary, the Senate unanimously agreed to acknowledge and note the communication.

The legislative body expressed its understanding of the need for thorough preparation and welcomed commitment to a transparent and responsible budget process.

According to the revised schedule, President Boakai is now expected to submit the Draft National Budget to the Senate by Friday, November 7, 2025.

The Senate will continue to await the submission and looks forward to reviewing the budget proposal in detail.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah