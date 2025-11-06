Liberia: President Boakai Requests Extension for Submission of 2026 Budget

5 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Capitol Hill, November 5, 2025: The Liberian Senate has officially received a request from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai seeking an extension of the deadline for the submission of the Draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Initially, the national budget was scheduled to be presented to the legislature by October 31, 2025.

President Boakai, in his formal communication to the Senate, explained that the requested extension is necessary to allow for further consultations with key stakeholders and external partners.

The President emphasized that these additional discussions are vital to ensuring that the upcoming budget is credible, comprehensive, and realistic.

He further noted that the additional time would help align the budget with domestic fiscal requirements and with international best practices in public financial management.

After the President's request was read in plenary, the Senate unanimously agreed to acknowledge and note the communication.

The legislative body expressed its understanding of the need for thorough preparation and welcomed commitment to a transparent and responsible budget process.

According to the revised schedule, President Boakai is now expected to submit the Draft National Budget to the Senate by Friday, November 7, 2025.

The Senate will continue to await the submission and looks forward to reviewing the budget proposal in detail.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.