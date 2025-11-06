Nigeria: Purple Lekki Promotes Health, Safety Culture, Holds Awareness Programme

5 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Purple Lekki, in collaboration with MedPlus Pharmacy, held a Safety and Wellness Awareness programme on Friday, October 31, 2025, reaffirming its dedication to building a safe, informed and health-conscious community.

The event, hosted at the Purple Lekki premises, brought together tenants, store staff, visitors and members of the surrounding community.

All retail and business activities were temporarily paused to ensure full participation in the initiative, which forms part of Purple Lekki's broader safety and wellness protocol.

The programme featured two key sessions aimed at enhancing safety awareness and promoting responsible health practices.

The MedPlus Pharmacy team conducted a Drug Sensitization Session, focusing on the proper use of medications and everyday wellness habits.

This was followed by a Safety Awareness presentation by the Assistant Director at the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Ariyo Waheed Wahab, who discussed workplace safety, emergency preparedness and proactive risk management.

Participants described the sessions as insightful and impactful, noting that the discussions provided valuable knowledge for both personal and professional safety.

The exercise concluded with a renewed sense of cooperation and shared responsibility among the Purple Lekki community, reinforcing the centre's commitment to maintaining a safe, healthy and well-prepared environment for all.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.