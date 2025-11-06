Nigeria Ratified As Host of Unesco's First Category-2 International Media, Information Literacy Institute

Abuja — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has formally approved the designation of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute, Abuja, Nigeria, as a UNESCO Category-2 Institute. The hosting will be the first of its kind in the world.

The ratification was made by UNESCO at its 43rd General Conference of the Communication and Information Commission (CI Session) held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The approval has now positioned Nigeria as a global leader in the fight against misinformation and disinformation, empowering it to spearhead international research, policy dialogue, and capacity-building in a critical 21st-century digital field.

In his address to the UNESCO conference, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the decision as "a strong vote of confidence in our nation."

He affirmed Nigeria's commitment to this responsibility, noting that the institute will serve as an international observatory and hub to enable individuals and communities worldwide to navigate the digital age with discernment and confidence.

"The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to fostering a society where responsible free speech is seen as the engine of national progress," Minister Idris said.

He added: "A central pillar of our strategy is the democratization of digital opportunities, with media and information literacy as the key driver."

He noted the historic achievement crowned a long and dedicated journey that began in October 2022, when Nigeria hosted the 10th Edition of the Global Media and Information Literacy and Feature Conference in Abuja, and promised the global body to establish a UNESCO International Media and Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria.

He pledged the government would continue collaborating with UNESCO to meet the Institute's infrastructure needs and strengthen its governance capacity by assembling a multidisciplinary team of experts to actualize its global mandate.

The minister added the formal launch of the Institute would be held in Abuja in February 2026, while UNESCO officials, member states, and strategic partners will grace the occasion.