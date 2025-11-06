Nigeria: My Eyes, Liver, Kidney Are Gone. Please Help Me,' - Daddy Fresh Cries Out From Sickbed

" I can't see with one of my eyes anymore. My blood is very low, just 25 per cent. I will fall if I stand up without someone holding me. See my face, my knees, my wounds... all from falling like a child learning to walk. I've been like this for two years..."

Veteran Nigerian singer Innocent "Daddy Fresh" Onyebuchi has opened up about his deteriorating health.

In a video posted on the Instagram page of actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod on Wednesday, Daddy Fresh revealed that he had been battling an undisclosed illness for over two and a half years.

The veteran artiste disclosed that he had sold everything he owned while struggling with the prolonged sickness.

Opening up further about his health challenges, the singer said, "When the person taking care of me comes, she'll show you the result of the tests: my kidney, my liver, neuropathy. My two eyes had issues; I had to operate on this one, and I cannot see with it again.

"Now, I need a blood transfusion. I need to buy some pints of blood. They said they need that one immediately, like two or three packs of blood, because my blood is very low, 25%. I will fall if I stand here now, except somebody holds me. See my face, my knees, wounds because of falling, like a child learning to walk."

The "Elerugbe Erue" hitmaker alleged that the illness he had been battling was the handiwork of his enemies.

He said, "They just want to destroy themselves, not me. The enemies are eager to know how far. All the while I kept silent, they were confused, wondering if their evil plans had failed."

The King of Ajegunle Musicians further expressed surprise at seeing Afod, admitting that he was the last person he expected to show up.

"I was wondering if I was hallucinating again. Before now, there were times I looked for you but didn't know how to get you. Afod, abi na you God send come?"

Appeal

However, Afod, who donated money to support the singer's ongoing treatment, appealed to fellow entertainers to offer financial and moral assistance to the ailing musician.

He stressed that Daddy Fresh remained a household name in Nigeria's entertainment industry, one that no true Nigerian could claim not to remember.

"This is Daddy Fresh. If you know him. You will know what I am talking about. Very handsome. Lovely voice. This man was a fantastic music artist. He has been down with sickness for over three years. I just heard about it, and I decided to see him in the hospital. He said a lot of things, and he was suspecting different kinds of people and areas that the sickness may have erupted from, but I pray he recovers and gets well soon.

"This is not someone we need to forget. I am here to solicit and beg the world, Nigeria as a whole, and the entertainment industry as a whole. We need your support. Nigerians, we need your support. Entertainers, the music industry, I am calling you people out. Please. Let's keep him alive. I met him in a terrible state," he said.

Backstory

In March 2024, this newspaper reported that the singer disclosed he had been battling a partial stroke for over two years.

He further revealed that he was at high risk of kidney failure and prostate complications.

The "My Okoso" crooner appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance, explaining that he could no longer fight the illness alone. He pleaded with the public not to let him die, stating that he had yet to fulfil his purpose on earth.

Daddy Fresh was a founding member, lead vocalist, and songwriter of the "De Pretty Busy Boys" group, which comprised Daddy Showkey, Cashman Davies, and Sexy Pretty. This collective gained prominence in the 1990s.

Although Daddy Fresh played a pivotal role in the development of Galala music, the genre's evolution was equally shaped by the contributions of Daddy Showkey and Baba Fryo.