Nigeria: Why I'll Remain in Politics for Life - Senator Shekarau

Former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared that he will remain in active politics for life.

Shekarau, who said this at a news conference to mark his 70th birthday on Wednesday in Kano, described politics as both a civic and spiritual duty anchored in service to humanity.

The former minister of Education said his political philosophy was rooted in faith, responsibility, and gratitude to God.

"As far as politics is concerned, my politics is my religion, and my religion is my politics. I will remain in the political arena for life," he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader said political participation is an act of faith and a moral obligation to ensure the emergence of credible and accountable leadership.

"I participate to contribute to the emergence of trusted, creative, and responsible leaders.

"The only way to produce such leadership is through politics. Since politics is the process of selecting leaders, it has become, for me, a religious duty," he added.

Shekarau explained that his continued involvement in politics was motivated by the desire to serve humanity and to contribute his experience toward building a better society.

"We all may not become leaders, but we can all contribute in our various ways. As long as I have the strength to contribute, I will remain politically active," he said.

The former Kano State Governor, also expressed gratitude to Allah for granting him long life and the opportunity to mark his 70th birthday.

Shekarau said he had learned valuable lessons from life's highs and lows, adding that he now finds peace in faith and forgiveness.

"I forgive those who hurt me, and I seek forgiveness from those I have offended," he said, describing his 70 years as a journey guided by Islam and divine favour," he said.

He dismissed speculations about his next political move, saying, "The question of what next does not arise. I am already in politics and will continue until the end of my life."

Reflecting on his public service journey, Shekarau expressed gratitude to God for every stage of his career from a teacher to principal, permanent secretary, and eventually governor.

"When I was made a principal, I did not beg for it. When I was transferred, I did not complain.

'When I was promoted, I did not lobby for it. I served as a permanent secretary for eight years and retired honorably," he said.

Shekarau emphasised total dependence on God as one of the key pillars of success, stating that while hard work is essential, the outcome of every effort ultimately rests with divine will.

"You may be surprised, but I have no regrets. In life, we may plan things one way, and they turn out differently.

"That is not a failure it is God's choice. Regret comes only when one fails to appreciate Allah's decision," he said.

The former governor also recounted his long history of leadership roles before entering partisan politics, adding that his rise was the product of consistent effort and divine grace.

"I was not picked from nowhere, I had my antecedents.

"I was elected State Secretary of the Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools in 1982, later became State President, and by 1988, I was National President representing over 8,000 principals in Nigeria," he recalled.

He said he also served in the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), which gave him valuable leadership experience before venturing into politics.