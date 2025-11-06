South Africa and Lesotho to Launch Joint Time Release Study Report

6 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, will today join the Revenue Service Lesotho for the launch of Joint end-to-end Time Release Study report between Lesotho and South Africa.

"The launch ceremony marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation, supported by World Customs Organisation Trade Facilitation Programme, a first joint end-to-end Time Release Study between South Africa and Lesotho," the Border Management Authority said in a statement.

The ceremony reflects the two countries' commitment to the World Trade Organisation Trade Facilitation Agreement and to drive data-led border management reforms in the Southern African Customs Union region.

The Time Release Study is a tool and platform to reflect developments in the trade environment and on opportunities for Customs Administration and Other Government Agencies to improve cross-border processes and procedures.

It serves as a key analytical tool designed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) to measure the time required to release and clear goods or cargo from the time of arrival at a port until they are released.

