South Africa and Lesotho to Launch Joint Time Release Study Report

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, will today join the Revenue Service Lesotho for the launch of Joint end-to-end Time Release Study report between Lesotho and South Africa.

"The launch ceremony marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation, supported by World Customs Organisation Trade Facilitation Programme, a first joint end-to-end Time Release Study between South Africa and Lesotho," the Border Management Authority said in a statement.

The ceremony reflects the two countries' commitment to the World Trade Organisation Trade Facilitation Agreement and to drive data-led border management reforms in the Southern African Customs Union region.

The Time Release Study is a tool and platform to reflect developments in the trade environment and on opportunities for Customs Administration and Other Government Agencies to improve cross-border processes and procedures.

It serves as a key analytical tool designed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) to measure the time required to release and clear goods or cargo from the time of arrival at a port until they are released.