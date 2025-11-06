Nigeria: Trump's Threat - Nigerian Minister Briefs Foreign Diplomats, Says Country Committed to Reforms

"The recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on speculations on religious persecution is fundamentally misinformed."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to implementing far-reaching reforms despite the economic challenges.

Mr Tuggar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Ahmed, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

According to him, the essence of the gathering at the ministry was to update the diplomats on the reform trajectory under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

"While Nigeria continues to deal with multifaceted security challenges, its democratic resilience, interfaith harmony, and socioeconomic recovery remain evident," he said.

"Under this administration, the government is taking decisive actions to stabilise the macroeconomic environment, expand social investments, and improve national security.

"The government remains focused on national prosperity and economic resilience, continuing to implement far-reaching and beneficial reforms that are beginning to yield the desired results."

He identified national security as one of the top priority areas of focus for the Tinubu administration, saying the administration adopted a comprehensive approach combining military strength, intelligence, diplomacy, and community engagement to address some of the security issues in the country.

According to him, Nigeria remains a global example of a country with religious plurality and democratic endurance, saying the 1999 Constitution guarantees complete freedom of thought, conscience, and religion and prohibits the adoption of any state religion.

The minister described the Nigerian state as secular in structure, function, and policies, with institutions operating without religious bias, and ensuring that both Christians and Muslims hold leadership positions at all levels.

"Recent external claims suggesting systemic religious persecution in Nigeria are unfounded.

"The recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on speculations on religious persecution is fundamentally misinformed.

"It misrepresents Nigeria's secular constitutional order and its record in protecting religious freedom," he said, adding: "Nigeria's demographic balance, approximately equal Christian and Muslim populations, its interwoven communities, and its functioning multi-religious democracy stand as clear evidence of our coexistence."

He advised the international community to continue on the path of mutual respect and cooperation to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony.

"Nigeria is a resilient and vibrant democracy confronting complex security challenges, not a state of religious persecution.

"Through its constitution, courts, and security institutions, the Nigerian state remains the primary bulwark against sectarian violence and intolerance.

"A reassessment grounded in factual accuracy and an appreciation of Nigeria's unique model of religious pluralism within constitutional democracy is both warranted and essential for productive international cooperation.

"Nigeria stands as a beacon of peace, stability, and progress in Africa, committed to protecting its citizens, ensuring peaceful coexistence, and strengthening global partnerships built on truth and mutual respect," he added.

He reassured the diplomats that Nigeria would continue to cherish and value the existing cordial relationships it has with respective countries and organisations.

He also solicited the understanding, support, and collaboration of well-meaning partners in the administration's ongoing efforts to improve economic growth and ensure peace and security in Nigeria.

(NAN)